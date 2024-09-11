Hurricane Francine 10 a.m. advisory update for Louisiana
Tornado damage reported at the Niagara Falls Golf Club and nearby neighbourhood on Monday afternoon
The wife of a California inmate will receive $5.6 million after being sexually violated during a strip search when she tried to visit her husband in prison, her attorneys said Monday.
A man from Mississauga visiting Quebec for the weekend is speaking out over a disturbing interaction he had with Laval police. He alleges he was assaulted by officers and that he thought he was going to die. A warning that some images and video in this story can be disturbing to some. Global's Felicia Parrillo reports.
The hip-hop mogul did not show up to a virtual hearing, meaning the plaintiff is automatically awarded a default judgment
Kimberlee Singler, 36, is fighting extradition from the U.K., where she fled within days of being charged in the double homicide of two of her kids
Marbella Martinez was killed less than six months after she was sworn in as a corrections officer with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office
It’s almost the middle of September, but the weather will soon act like it’s early August instead
Advocates and state lawmakers say that Rachel Pickrel-Hawkins’ fight to keep her children away from their allegedly abusive father highlights a bigger issue within family courts.
James Pinker, 34, was convicted in June for sexually assaulting two children, authorities say
Shane Curry, 20, is accused of killing Nevaeh Goddard, 17
Tropical Storm Francine moves across the western Gulf of Mexico, with widespread tropical storm, hurricane, and storm surge warnings in effect
A low pressure system will bring heavy rain to Alberta and Saskatchewan to round out this week, as parts of Manitoba see temperatures soar into mid summer-like values
Zoey Hawkins was remembered as “vibrant and loving” girl on an online fundraiser
Orcas that prey on marine mammals sometimes “punt” seals or sea lions high into the air to stun the pinnipeds before meal time. On Saturday in California’s Monterey Bay, one young orca was caught on video practicing its skills on a large seabird. The accompanying
The man is accused of leaving the baby with severe burns requiring multiple surgeries.
Alijah Bradley, 24, disappeared after celebrating his birthday, leading to the arrest of Samuel Bush, authorities say
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The attorney for a 17-year-old high school senior charged in the daytime shooting of San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall said Tuesday that new video evidence supports his theory that the teenager should not be charged with attempted murder.
The child's mother has been charged with manslaughter, according to multiple reports
SASKATOON, Sask. — The family of a 15-year-old girl who was lit on fire at a Saskatoon high school has asked people to wear purple Tuesday when classes resume.
A former youth football coach who raped and sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in his car has been jailed for five years. Lee Murray, 53, also sent the teenager indecent images of himself and inappropriate messages while proposing to meet up with her. While on bail, Murray was then exposed in an online sting after sending sexual messages to a woman who had been posing as a 14-year-old girl.