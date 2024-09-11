Hurricane Francine live updates: Cat-1 storm to make landfall in Louisiana today as New Orleans orders evacuations

A map shows the path of Hurricane Francine. The Category 1 storm is expected to hit Louisiana and the Gulf Coast later on Wednesday. Thousands of residents were already without power on Wednesday morning in Texas and Louisiana. (NOAA NHC)

Hurricane Francine strengthened into a hurricane on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, the storm is expected to hit Louisiana after shifting east from the National Hurricane Center’s initial projections. The agency said Francine was expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and strong winds.

The storm has sent New Orleans residents scrambling, and the city stopped trash and recycling collection. City Hall was closed in response to the storm. Democratic Mayor LaToya Cantrell urged residents to prepare to hunker down.

Flights at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, and Lafayette Regional Airport were canceled.

On Wednesday morning, the hurricane was swirling about 195 miles southwest of Morgan City. Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds near 90 miles per hour, with some higher gusts.

Additional strengthening is possible this morning, although Francine is anticipated to weaken over land.

The storm brings multiple other hazards, including flash and urban flooding. It is expected to dump as much as a foot of rain across southeastern Louisiana, Mississippi, far southern Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle through Thursday night.

Key Points

16:11 , Julia Musto

Roxanne Riley, 42, stocks up on supplies at a Walmart as she prepares to shelter in place in New Orleans as Tropical Storm Francine barrels toward the Louisiana coast, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jack Brook) ((AP Photo/Jack Brook))

Residents of Louisiana have scrambled to prepare for Hurricane Francine, putting plywood on windows in Morgan City and filling sandbags. While some took the chance to evacuate their homes, others would ride out the storm.

In New Orleans, cars and trucks were lined up for blocks to collect sandbags from the parking lot of a local YMCA.

The National Guard will be deployed to parishes that could be impacted by Francine, bringing food and water.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has declared a state of emergency.

The governor, who is expected to hold a press conference in a little over an hour, commended teens in Lafitte who were filling sandbags and stacking them for “14 hours straight,” according to WDSU.

"#LouisianaStrong," he wrote in a post of social media.

With reporting from The Associated Press

Louisiana schools announced closures ahead of the storm

15:50 , Julia Musto

A satellite image shows Hurricane Francine in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday night. Several Louisiana schools have closed on Wednesday and Thursday in advance of the storm. Hurricane Francine will make landfall later this afternoon or evening. ((NOAA via AP))

Louisiana schools announced closures on Wednesday as Hurricane Francine approaches.

Louisiana State University said its campus would be closed, with classes held remotely on Wednesday and Thursday. Residence halls and on-campus apartments will remain open, with food available to those on campus. Students who live on campus were told to expect to shelter in place during the storm.

Southern University said its Baton Rouge campuses would close on Tuesday afternoon, with normal operations expected to resume on Thursday by noon. There were also adjusted dining hours for its students.

Northshore Technical Community College said it would remain closed through Thursday, and Baton Rouge Community College transitioned to remote work on Tuesday, with classes canceled on Wednesday and Thursday.

New Orleans Public Schools said all schools would be closed both days, following early dismissal on Tuesday. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System canceled classes districtwide on Wednesday and Thursday, as well.

Louisiana’s Iberia Parish issues curfew as storm takes aim at nearby community

15:37 , Julia Musto

Hurricane Francine is expected to become a Category 2 hurricane before it makes landfall in south Louisiana on Wednesday.

Iberia officials issued a curfew for their residents ahead of the storm, which is taking aim at St. Mary Parish, according to Iberia Parish President Larry Richard.

Richard urged residents of his community to consider voluntary evacuation on Monday night. On Tuesday, he declared a curfew from 11 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday morning.

“This curfew prohibits and/or controls pedestrian and vehicular traffic, except essential emergency vehicles and personnel. The curfew does not apply to anyone going to and from their place of employment for purposes of work or any other critical or essential business activity as specifically defined by the United States Department of Homeland Security, Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency,” he wrote.

Louisiana’s Cleco Power said it had secured 1,700 additional contractor resources to respond to the storm,

15:16 , Julia Musto

Louisiana’s Cleco Power, a utility that serves multiple parishes in the state, said it was monitoring and preparing for Hurricane Francine, as well.

In a statement, Cleco Power said it had secured 1,700 additional contractor resources to respond to the storm, including line mechanics and vegetation specialists.

“We will continue to look at the intensity and path of the storm to adjust the number of workers needed to safely and efficiently clear debris, repair system damage and restore power to our customers,” said Clint Robichaux, director of distribution operations and reliability.

Cleco is monitoring and preparing for Tropical Storm Francine which is predicted to bring heavy rain and strong winds across Louisiana this week. In addition to Cleco personnel, the company has 1,700 additional contractor resources.

“Now is the time to prepare, especially our customers in south Louisiana.”

Residents are advised to keep flashlights and battery-powered radios handy, along with charged cell phones and other devices. In addition, Cleco Power says all downed power lines should be assumed to be live.

Storm surge could bring floodwaters to heights up to 10 feet in some areas. If water is rising, residents are instructed to turn off electricity at the main breaker, evacuate, and stay away until waters have completely receded.

Louisiana utility prepares for storm-related outages as thousands already without power

15:04 , Julia Musto

Utility Louisiana Energy said it is taking proactive steps to trimming trees and limbs away from critical power lines.

“We’ve also requested the help of additional tree trimmers to ensure restoration efforts move quickly and as safely as possible,” they said in a tweet.

Outage tracker PowerOutage.US showed there were already more than 8,200 customers without power on Wednesday morning.

We're continuing to prepare for Hurricane Francine and the potential for the storm to bring high winds. We've taken proactive steps such as trimming trees and limbs away from critical power lines.

Hurricane Francine takes aim at Louisiana

14:51 , Julia Musto

Hurricane Francine strengthened into a Category 1 storm on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, the storm had maximum sustained winds near 90 miles per hour.

Additional strengthening is possible this morning, although Francine is anticipated to weaken over land.

The storm will make landfall later in the afternoon or evening.