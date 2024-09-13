Hurricane Francine Rips Tree Branches, Sends Debris Flying in Louisiana

Torrential rain and strong winds tore through southern Louisiana on Wednesday, September 11, as Francine made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane.

The storm drenched parts of the state and prompted multiple flash flood warnings as it moved inland as a tropical depression.

Footage from HurricaneXplorer shows strong winds ripping tree branches and sending debris flying on the road in Schriever, in Terrebonne Parish.

A curfew was issued for the parish “until power is restored, and the parish is deemed safe,” according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Credit: HurricaneXplorer via Storyful