Hurricane Gilma tracker: See projected path of Category 1 storm spinning in Pacific Ocean

A Category 1 hurricane far off the south tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula could reach Category 3 status as it strengthens nearly 1,000 miles away from land.

Satellites showed Hurricane Gilma intensifying over the Eastern Pacific Wednesday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shared.

No coastal watches or warnings have been placed.

Currently with sustained winds up to 85 mph Gilma could possibly become a Category 3 Hurricane by Thursday, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Alan Reppert.

However, it's expected to weaken before it heads closer to Hawaii next week.

"It's possible that this could move towards Hawaii, but it's still over a week out if it does affect Hawaii," Reppert told USA TODAY Wednesday.

He added that Hawaiians should more concerned with different system, an unnamed tropical rainstorm expected to bring some heavy rainfall, stronger winds and the possibility of some wildfires this weekend into next early next week.

Hurricane Gilma tracker

