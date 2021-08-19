Hurricane Grace makes landfall near Mexico's Tulum temples

·4 min read

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Grace struck Mexico's Caribbean coast just south of the ancient Mayan temples of Tulum early Thursday, pushing a dangerous storm surge. Heavy rain and strong winds threatened to destroy flimsier homes and keep tourists off white sand beaches until it crosses the Yucatan Peninsula.

The Category 1 storm had already soaked earthquake-damaged Haiti, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands en route to a direct hit on the Riviera Maya, the heart of Mexico's tourism industry. Grace's center struck just south of Tulum at 4:45 a.m. CDT with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kmh), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

As it moved over land, the storm weakened slightly, but remained at hurricane strength early Thursday. It was moving west across the peninsula at 17 mph (28 kmh) and was located about 45 miles (70 kilometers) south-southeast of Valladolid, Mexico.

The storm was forecast to re-emerge over the Gulf of Mexico Thursday night into Friday.

On Thursday morning, the streets of Playa del Carmen north of where Grace made landfall were littered with tree branches. Some power lines hung limply and strong gusts of wind blew a stinging rain.

Quintana Roo state had opened shelters and evacuated some hotels and residents ahead of the storm's arrival. Grace missed the popular cruise ship destination Cozumel and came ashore south of Playa del Carmen, where the downtown, usually thumping with music and clubgoers, was eerily desolate Wednesday night. Authorities had ordered all businesses closed and people inside by 8 p.m.

One exception was Axel Felix, a 37-year-old pizza deliveryman making his last drop-off of the night in a rain slicker. “Now I'm going home and I'm not going out until tomorrow,” Felix said. “You've got to be careful and stay at home.”

Another was Juan González, a 25-year-old student walking his dog. “At home we will be calm with food, waiting to see what happens and with the windows protected,” he said.

With little to stand in its way on the peninsula, Grace was expected to weaken slightly then regain hurricane strength in the Gulf of Mexico before making a second landfall in Mexico later this week.

Quintana Roo Gov. Carlos Joaquin said authorities had evacuated hotels that were not made to withstand hurricanes and he called a halt to alcohol sales in the region at 5 p.m. Some airlines cancelled flights to the peninsula.

On Tulum's main drag, tourists in plastic ponchos splashed through puddles as the wind picked up. On the beach side, the surf grew and beachgoers took shelter from the blowing sand. Armed soldiers and sailors patrolled Tulum’s streets in trucks, and businesses taped and boarded up windows as lines formed at grocery stores with families stocking up on essentials.

“We’re taking precautions, buying milk, sugar, water and cookies because we don’t know how long we’ll be shut in,” said 21-year-old homemaker Adamaris García, standing in a line of dozens of people at a small store.

Meanwhile, some tourists fretted over a lost day at the beach while others prepared for their first hurricane experience.

Johanna Geys, of Munich, Germany, was having a beer in Tulum Wednesday afternoon. It was her first time in Mexico and Grace would be her first hurricane.

"We don’t know how it is (in hurricanes), ” said Geys, a 28-year-old waitress. People have been telling her it won't be bad.

Leaving a store with some supplies, 25-year-old California law student Sarah Lynch said she wasn't too worried.

“We have extra water. We prepared for the hurricane and we’re just going to roll with the storm and see what happens,” Lynch said. “It’s a little scary because it’s unknown, but besides that we’re okay. We made it through COVID.”

State authorities said that as of last week, the region was hosting about 130,000 tourists and hotels were more than half full despite the pandemic.

__

AP journalist Dan Christian Rojas in Cancun contributed to this report.

Fabiola Sánchez, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Local Afghans heartbroken, devastated at Taliban takeover back home

    As Ariana Yaftali watches the images coming out of Afghanistan of the Taliban quickly taking over the country and Afghans desperately trying to flee, she can’t help but feel heartbroken for her home country, and she knows the work she does to help Afghan women settle in Canada will be that much more important moving forward. “As a community we are shocked, we are devastated, and we are heartbroken,” Yaftali said. Yaftali, who is from Afghanistan, and who came to Winnipeg in 2001, is one of the f

  • Some evacuation orders downgraded as cooler weather brings wildfire reprieve to B.C.

    Several days of showers and cooler weather have dramatically cut the wildfire danger in British Columbia, especially in the hard-hit southern Interior, but drought conditions are expected to return when the sunshine resumes. The B.C. Wildfire Service lists the current wildfire danger as low across most of the Kamloops Fire Centre, where at least six major fires have destroyed homes in several communities. The reprieve means some evacuation orders on some of the blazes, including the damaging Whi

  • Charged with sexual assault, former head of vaccine rollout says he lost his job to 'political calculation'

    Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the military commander who once led Canada's vaccine rollout, was charged today with one count of sexual assault relating to an incident alleged to have happened over three decades ago. He was told the charge was being laid and that an arrest warrant had been issued for him on Monday, one day after the Liberal government called the federal election — timing that one member of his legal team said deserves closer scrutiny. In a further political twist, the case will arrive i

  • US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19

    NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials Wednesday recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines' effectiveness is falling. The plan, as outlined by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other top authorities, calls for an extra dose eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The doses could begin the week of Sept. 20. Health officials

  • Cardinal in serious condition after contracting COVID-19

    MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A high-ranking Catholic cardinal who has COVID-19 is alive but in serious condition and has been sedated, according to officials at a Wisconsin shrine that he founded. Cardinal Raymond Burke, one of Pope Francis' loudest critics and a vaccine skeptic, tweeted Aug. 10 that he had caught the coronavirus. His staff tweeted Saturday that he was hospitalized and on a ventilator. His condition and whereabouts since then have been unclear. His staff has provided no official updates

  • N.S. Tories make pandemic, health care top priorities as power transition begins

    STELLARTON, N.S. — Nova Scotia premier-designate Tim Houston says his first priority remains keeping citizens safe from COVID-19, a day after voters handed his party a majority mandate in last night's election. The Progressive Conservatives surged to victory over the governing Liberals, and The Canadian Press is projecting the Tories will win 31 ridings in the province's newly expanded 55-seat legislature. Houston told reporters this morning he will invite other parties to participate in meeting

  • Regina man dead after truck rollover near Pelly, Sask.

    A Regina man has died after a rollover on Highway #8 near Pelly, Sask. RCMP say on August 12 at about 7 p.m. CST, officers from the Kamsack detachment were called to a single vehicle rollover. Officers arrived to the scene about three kilometres south of Pelly, about 350 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon. The driver and only person in the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the man was from Regina. An RCMP Collision Reconstructionist and Kamsack RCMP are continuing to inves

  • Rocker Manson accused of spitting, blowing snot on woman

    Rocker Marilyn Manson approached a videographer at his 2019 concert in New Hampshire and allegedly spit and blew snot on her, according to a police affidavit released Wednesday. Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, surrendered last month to police in Los Angeles in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant in the case. The allegations were detailed in the affidavit that released along with the criminal complaint in the case. Manson is charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault s

  • Robo-Advisors: The Evolution of Trading Stocks

    The origins of stock trading can be traced right back to the first stock exchange in Antwerp, Belgium in the 1500s. Though this exchange did not trade stocks in companies as such, it was set up in a similar way to the modern exchanges that we know, and certainly paved the way for what followed. The first publicly traded company that you could buy stocks in was the East India Company in 1602. In modern times, the advances in computer technology have seen stock trading evolve greatly. Instead of having to be physically on the stock exchange floor to trade, stock traders do it all from their desks. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Subscribe to Facts. http://goo.gl/yEIawC - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - #Facts #Finance #RoboAdvisors

  • No need for COVID booster jabs for now - WHO

    GENEVA (Reuters) -Current data does not indicate that COVID-19 booster shots are needed, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday, adding that the most vulnerable people worldwide should be fully vaccinated before high-income countries deploy a top-up. The comments came just before the U.S. government said it planned to make the booster shots widely available to all Americans starting on Sept. 20 as infections from the Delta variant of the coronavirus rise. WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan, asked about the need for boosters to increase protection against the disease, told a Geneva news conference: "We believe clearly that the data today does not indicate that boosters are needed."

  • Heat warning in effect for some regions across N.L. through Thursday

    If you've been waiting to head to the beach or lake, the next couple of days may offer peak swimming weather. A heat warning is in effect for regions across Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday and into Thursday, with temperatures expected to reach a high of 31 C. "It's going to be hot and sticky," cautioned Gander meteorologist Mike Vandenberg. The heat warning includes most parts of northeastern, central and western Newfoundland and the southeast coast of Labrador. Vandenberg said the temper

  • Colby supports vaccine passport

    Fully vaccinated Canadians will soon be able to get a government document that will certify their COVID-19 vaccine history for the purpose of international travel. The vaccine passport has been something that Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s Medical Officer of Health, wishes Ontario would roll out sooner rather than later. “There seems to be a reluctance to adopt this, and I really don’t know why. I’ve looked at all the arguments, and to me, none of them hold water. The public is expecting this,

  • Coyote nips late-night picnickers in latest confrontation in Vancouver's Stanley Park

    VANCOUVER — The Conservation Officer Service says it has received a report involving another confrontation between people and coyotes in Vancouver's Stanley Park. A social media post from the Conservation Officer Service says a woman and her friend were picnicking near the south end of the park at about 1:30 a.m. Monday. The post says a coyote approached and bit both people on the leg, but officers couldn't immediately follow up because the matter wasn't reported right away. Nearly three dozen a

  • Drive-in theatre rolls into Mattawa

    This Sunday at 9 p.m. Mattawa is hosting its first drive-in movie, and if “it’s successful, I don’t see why we won’t do it again,” explained Renee Paquette, the town’s recreation manager. Tickets are available at the information centre, and for $20 you can “fill your car” with cinephiles and take in the original 1995 Jumanji starring Robin Williams. Paquette decided on the film after posting a few choices on Facebook, and “everyone responded to Jumanji.” “So, let’s go old school,” she enthused,

  • Inflation rate spikes to highest level in a decade, at 3.7% in July

    Canada's inflation rate jumped to 3.7 per cent in July, as the cost of shelter and durable goods went up at a fast enough pace to push the cost of living up to its highest level since 2011. Statistics Canada reported Wednesday that the homeowners' replacement cost index, which is related to the price of new homes, went up at an annual pace of 13.7 per cent in July. That's the fastest uptick on record dating back to 1987. Prices for upholstered furniture rose 13.4 per cent year over year in July,

  • Kawartha Lakes health unit closing fixed vaccine sites in early September

    KAWARTHA LAKES: The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit (HKPR) will be closing their COVID-19 mass immunization sites next month. “After what feels like many months; it has been many months, of supporting the fixed-site mass-immunization-clinics in Cobourg, Campbellford, Fenelon Falls and Minden. Those clinics will be closing after September 3rd,” local Medical Officer of Health Dr. Natalie Bocking announced, at a virtual press conference on Wednesday, August 11th. “September 3

  • N.S. premier-designate Tim Houston says pandemic management is his top priority

    Premier-designate Tim Houston says his top priority is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and his first order of business is to meet with Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. Speaking to reporters for the first time the day after his party's resounding majority win in the provincial election, Houston said he talked to Dr. Robert Strang on the phone Wednesday morning and would be meeting with him and his team in Halifax later in the day. Houston has invited Liberal Leader Iain Rankin an

  • West Vancouver teens host painting sessions for seniors during pandemic

    Sixteen-year-old Jena Yue has been busy this summer organizing and hosting painting sessions for seniors, with the help of some of her high school friends. The West Vancouver teen came up with the intergenerational workshops as a way to help seniors and youth connect through art after an isolating and challenging year. "I started painting a lot more [during the pandemic], because when you can't go outside, what else do you do? So I thought we could bring that to other people," said Yue who start

  • Film bares disputes behind construction of 9/11 museum

    NEW YORK (AP) — A new film reveals and renews the tensions that went into creating the Sept. 11 museum beneath the memorial waterfalls and reflecting pool at the World Trade Center. Unhappy museum officials have objected and sought changes to “The Outsider,” a documentary being released this week that reveals conflicting visions behind the New York landmark, which opened in 2014. The film becomes public Thursday through an unusual venue — Facebook, which will stream it to users for $3.99. Follow

  • Tropical storm remnants fuel storm risk in Ontario and Quebec

    Moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will help spark a round of showers and thunderstorms in parts of Ontario and Quebec on Wednesday.