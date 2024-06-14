Hurricane Harbor employee rescued after almost drowning at Arlington water park

Amy McDaniel
·1 min read

An employee at the Hurricane Harbor water park in Arlington was taken to a hospital after nearly drowning in one of the pools at the park, police said.

The emergency call came in about 8:50 p.m. Thursday, after the park was closed to the public for the day, an Arlington police spokesperson said.

The male employee was given CPR and was breathing when he was transported to a hospital.

Police respond to drowning calls to make sure there is nothing suspicious or criminal, the spokesperson said, and in this case the call was determined to be accidental or medical.

