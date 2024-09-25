Hurricane Helene Batters Mexican Island Resort

Gusty winds and heavy rain from Hurricane Helene battered the Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday, September 25, as the storm moved slowly north into the Gulf of Mexico.

Footage filmed by Lindsey Stevens Hayes shows conditions at the Impression Isla Mujeres by Secret resort on Isla Mujeres, off the coast of Cancun, on Wednesday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm was located approximately 85 miles north-northeast of Cozumel and was carrying maximum sustained winds of 80 mph as of Wednesday morning. Helene was on track to become a major hurricane prior to landfall in the southeastern US. Credit: Lindsey Stevens Hayes via Storyful

