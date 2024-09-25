Hurricane Helene Could Make Landfall in Florida with 125 MPH Winds

Helene is expected to reach Category 3 status prior to it's Sept. 26 landfall

Sean Rayford/Getty People bag sand in preparation for possible flooding as Tropical Storm Helene heads toward the state's Gulf Coast on September 25, 2024 in Tallahassee, Florida

Hurricane Helene is forecasted to continue intensifying before making landfall in Florida on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Originally a tropical storm, Helene became a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday, Sept. 25, and is expected to bring “life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds and flooding rains” to a large portion of Florida and southeastern parts of the U.S., the National Hurricane Center announced.

As of 10 a.m. local time on Sept. 25, the storm is located about 85 miles northeast of Cozumel, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, the NHC said in an advisory.

The NHC added that hurricane and tropical storm conditions are predicted for the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico for the next several hours, where hurricane and tropical storm warnings are in effect. The agency also warned along the entire west coast of the Florida Peninsula and Florida Big Bend of storm surge, adding that the highest inundation of more than 10 feet is forecasted for the Big Bend coast.

The advisory noted residents in those affected areas should listen to local officials’ advice and evacuate if ordered.

“Devastating hurricane-force winds are expected across portions of northern Florida and southern Georgia where the core of Helene moves inland,” the NHC said in its alert. “Preparations to protect life and property should be completed by early Thursday since tropical storm conditions are expected to begin within these areas on Thursday.”

Additionally, Helene is forecasted to possibly contribute to life-threatening flash flooding and urban flooding across parts of northwestern and northern Florida, the Southeast, the southern Appalachians and the upper Tennessee Valley starting on Sept. 25 through Friday, Sept. 27, the advisory continued.

According to forecasters, Helene is expected to reach Category 3 status, with winds approaching as high as 125 mph, prior to making landfall Thursday, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

"Helene stands toe-to-toe with any of the threats that Florida has faced over the past ten years or indeed really over hurricane history," said Ryan Truchelut, a hurricane forecaster for the USA Today Network-Florida, told the newspaper.

Ahead of the impending storm in his state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 41 counties on Monday, Sept. 24.

“There have been local communities and counties that have issued evacuation orders in a number of Florida counties, you still have time to be able to do that and so I would heed those warnings,” the governor said, per NBC affiliate WFLA. “You can hide from the wind, and there will be significant wind on this storm, but you have to run from the water.”

DeSantis said in a Sept. 24 X post (formerly known as Twitter) that the state has almost 18,000 linemen staged along with available search and rescue and roadway clearing crews.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that the counties of Hillsborough, Pasco and Hillsborough have issued evacuation orders. There has been no evacuation order issued for Miami-Dade County so far.

President Joe Biden earlier declared a state of emergency for Florida on Sept. 24, ordering “Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Helene beginning on September 23, 2024, and continuing.”



