Hurricane Helene Turns Living Room Into Swimming Pool

A tree crashed onto a roof of a home as floodwaters from Hurricane Helene inundated a property in Bradenton, Florida, on Saturday, September 28.

Helene made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, producing historic and catastrophic flooding over portions of the southeast and southern Appalachians.

On Monday, the number of storm-related deaths rose to 130 across the southeast, according to reports.

Videos from Skylar Siegfried show fast-moving floodwaters from Helene surrounding homes. A tree can be seen resting on the roof of the home, following the wild weather. Inside a property, furniture and other household items are partially swallowed by the floodwaters, transforming the lounge room into a swimming pool. Credit: Skylar Siegfried via Storyful