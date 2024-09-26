Hurricane Helene to have 'wide-scale' impact on Georgia: officials

STORY: :: Officials warn of 'wide-scale event' across the state of Georgia from Hurricane Helene

:: September 25, 2024

:: Atlanta, Georgia

:: Chris Stallings, Director, GEMA and Homeland Security

“I don't want to put fear in some folks voice. We're all concerned about the impacts, but there is the potential of, even mudslides that the National Hurricane Center has been discussing, in our mountainous areas, just because the ground is going to be so saturated.”

“We have not seen, other than COVID, a recent event where 159 counties in Georgia have been impacted. Hurricane Debby is going to probably be in the $60 or $70 million range so far, and it affected 30 counties with eight of those receiving IA. So I'm not saying do the math and five times that is what we're expecting. I would just simply say this is a wide scale event with significant implications.”

:: Will Lanxton, Meteorologist, GEMA and Homeland Security

"I wouldn't be surprised if we saw some Category Three level impacts in extreme southern Georgia, southwest, south central Georgia. But I do expect that we will see widespread Category One, Category Two, Hurricane impacts all throughout the hurricane warning area, which, as the director mentioned, is now forecast all the way up through the Columbus, Macon area.”

More than 40 million people in Florida, Georgia and Alabama were under hurricane and tropical storm warnings as Tropical Storm Helene barreled northwest, near the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, the National Weather Service said on Wednesday.

Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security Meteorologist Will Lanxton said the fast pace of the storm means the impact will be strong throughout Georgia.

A major hurricane is a Category 3, 4 or 5 on the five-step Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale and is capable of causing devastating or even catastrophic damage.

The storm was expected to produce life threatening 15-foot (4.6 m) storm surge. It was also expected to dump up to 15 inches (38.1 cm) of rain in some isolated spots in the region, causing considerable flash and urban flooding, the National Hurricane Center said.