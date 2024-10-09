Hurricane Hunters Share Raw Video of Them Trying to Fly Through Milton: Watch

“These flights collect critical data that helps improve forecasts and support hurricane research,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said

The NOAA Hurricane Hunters/Facebook NOAA Hurricane Hunters fly "Miss Piggy" into Milton

Hurricane hunters are risking their lives to track Milton.

On Monday, Oct. 7, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Hurricane Hunters shared footage on Facebook showing members of their team getting up close and personal with the mammoth storm.

Researchers took viewers “inside the flight station aboard” aircraft WP-3D Orion, also known as Miss Piggy as they "flew straight into Hurricane #Milton!” A Miss Piggy stuffed animal was seen dangling from the dashboard in one video shared to the NOAA's Facebook page.

Five individuals are seen, each strapped tightly by their seatbelts as they go along for the bumpy ride inside the aircraft. Though dashcams can capture what is happening inside the airplane, some of the hurricane hunters used their own cell phones to record additional footage. Watch below:

A second video posted on Tuesday, Oct. 8 showed crew in the back of the aircraft doing their best to not be tossed around during severe turbulence despite wearing their seatbelts. Their equipment could be seen knocking as the entire aircraft jostled.



On Monday evening, Milton was upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane headed directly to Florida. The massive storm is currently in the Gulf of Mexico, and expected to make landfall late Wednesday, Oct. 9, or early Thursday morning, Oct. 10.

Hurricane Milton was previously downgraded to a still powerful Category 3, but has since re-intensified back to a Category 5 — the highest ranking — as of Tuesday.

Florida meteorologist John Morales went viral after giving an emotional update on Milton during a telecast on Monday where he referred to Milton as an “incredible, incredible hurricane.”

“It has dropped 50 millibars in 10 hours,” he added as tears appeared in his eyes. “I apologize — this is just horrific."

“If you’re going to get out, get out now,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday, per NBC News. “You have time, today. Time will be running out very shortly if you wait any longer.”

There were already reports of shortages at gas stations within the state, reports CNN. For those who did not evacuate, gas would serve as a means to fuel backup generators during power outages.

“We have been dispatching fuel over the past 24 hours as gas stations have run out,” DeSantis said at a press conference early Tuesday, CNN reports. “There is no fuel shortage. Fuel continues to arrive to the state of Florida. But lines at gas stations have been long and gas stations are running out quicker than they otherwise would.”

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor delivered a stern warning to residents and others in the path of Hurricane Milton.

”I can say without any dramatization whatsoever: If you choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas, you’re going to die,” she told CNN on Monday. Castor added that storm surges, predicted to reach heights of 10 to 12 feet, are “not survivable.”

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden urged those who could be affected by Hurricane Milton to “evacuate now.”

“I directed this team to do everything you can to save lives and our communities, help our community before, during and after these extreme weather events,” he added, per the New York Times. “And that’s being done.”

