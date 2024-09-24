Hurricane John brings life-threatening floods to southern Mexico coast: What to know

Hurricane John is expected to bring dangerous winds, storm surge and life-threatening flash flooding to parts of southern Mexico in the coming days.

Located in the Pacific Ocean about 50 miles south of Punta Maldonado on Monday afternoon, the system strengthened from a tropical storm into a category 2 hurricane Monday afternoon, according to a National Hurricane Center advisory.

The system was moving north-northeast at 8 mph as of 7 p.m. ET, the center said. It's expected to approach the southern coast and move inland Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mexico officials have issued a Hurricane Watch and a Tropical Storm Warning for the coast of Mexico from Punta Maldonado to Bahias de Huatulco. Among the areas at risk include the well-known beach resort city Acapulco, where at least 46 people died last October when Hurricane Otis made landfall.

Where is Hurricane John?

Hurricane John was located about 50 miles south of Punta Maldonado on Monday afternoon heading north at 6 mph, according to the center.

Residents stand on a beach ahead of the arrival of Hurrican John, in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca state, Mexico Sept. 23, 2024.

How strong is Hurricane John?

Hurricane John headed north with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph Monday afternoon, according to the center.

The system is expected to bring 6 to 12 inches of rain with isolated totals around 15 inches across the coastal areas of Chiapas, the center reported. Between 10 and 20 inches of rain are forecast for areas along and near the Oaxaca coast to southeast Guerrero through Thursday with isolated totals near 30 inches expected.

What Mexico states are affected?

The center said that Hurricane John is expected to bring "possibly catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides" to coastal parts of Chiapas, Oaxaca and southeast Guerrero.

School closures have been announced in Oaxaca and Guerrero ahead of John's arrival, Reuters reported.

Hurricane John path

Hurricane John spaghetti models

