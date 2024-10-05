Hurricane Kirk map: Where UK expects to see heavy rain and wind of storm aftermath

Tom Watling
·2 min read
Satellite image shows Hurricane Kirk in the Atlantic Ocean earlier this week (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/AP)
Britain is bracing for the aftermath of a hurricane currently intensifying in the Atlantic Ocean after the Met Office warned its influence will create a period of unsettled weather.

The forecaster has released a map highlighting areas expected to face the brunt of the category 4 storm, which is predicted to bring "disruptive rain and wind" starting midweek.

England and Wales are predicted to experience the heaviest rain and strongest winds on Wednesday and Thursday.

Chris Bulmer, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "Kirk over the North Atlantic will lose its status as a hurricane early next week before being swept towards northwest Europe.

“The resulting low-pressure system will still have the potential to bring disruptive rain and winds to some areas, including parts of the UK, from the middle of next week."

A graphic released by the Met Office details which parts of the UK will be hit by the after-effects of Hurricane Kirk (Met Office)
He added while there is still uncertainty about the exact track and timing of the storm, areas of England and Wales are most likely to be affected.

"However, a more southward track of this system, which is equally plausible at this stage, would see the most disruptive conditions impact France,” he said.

“The need for warnings will be kept under review over the coming days, so it’s important to stay up to date with the latest forecast."

Hurricanes tend to dissipate quickly once temperatures fall below 26.5 degrees Celsius, but if Kirk encounters the jet stream it could transform into an extratropical cyclone, potentially causing further issues for the UK.

The coming week might also witness the season’s first snowfall. The Met Office’s long-range forecast suggests snow could fall on the Scottish mountains late next week.

Showers in Scotland and Northern Ireland could turn wintry, and this weather might move south by the weekend, although significant snowfall is not anticipated. Instead, more spells of wind and rain are expected.

Saturday promises fine weather for England and much of Wales, while Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland will see unsettled conditions moving in from the west. Heavy rain is expected to spread eastwards by Saturday evening, easing overnight.

Sunday will bring another band of potentially heavy rain, making for a blustery day with sunny spells and showers. Despite the inclement weather, temperatures will remain mild for October, reaching up to 18°C.

As the new week begins, Monday and Tuesday will feature a mix of sunshine and showers, with the heaviest and most frequent showers in the west. The rest of the week is likely to remain unsettled, with the potential for further disruptive rain and wind.

