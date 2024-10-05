Hurricane Leslie Path: Where It's Heading and What to Know

Rebecca Schneid
·2 min read

This Satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Leslie, now a hurricane, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in the Atlantic Ocean. Credit - NOAA—AP

Leslie is currently making its way across the Atlantic, and has now strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane, though there are no hazards affecting land.

Per an advisory shared at 10 a.m. EST on Saturday morning by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Leslie is currently moving toward the west-northwest at a speed of 7 m.p.h. "A northwestward motion with an increase in forward speed is forecast to begin by tonight and continue through Tuesday," according to the NHC.

The storm’s maximum wind speeds have increased slightly since Friday to 80 m.p.h., with higher gusts. The NHC has stated that while the storm may strengthen some through Saturday, it is expected to gradually weaken from Sunday onwards.

The storm formed in the Atlantic on Wednesday, but strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane on Friday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Leslie, the 12th storm formed in the Atlantic in 2024, is not far behind Hurricane Kirk during an unexpectedly busy hurricane season, on the heels of the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene.

Read More: Here’s What You Need to Know About Hurricane Kirk’s Expected Path

Kirk, which currently churns as a Category 3 hurricane, is causing storm swells which are affecting the Leeward Islands, Bermuda, and the Greater Antilles. Per the NHC, “these swells are expected to spread westward to the east coast of the United States, Atlantic Canada, and the Bahamas Saturday night and Sunday, and to the Azores on Monday.”

A law enforcement officer from the Florida Fish Wildlife and Conservation Commission surveys destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Cedar Key, Fla., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.Gerald Herbert—AP

The NHC is also tracking the development of Tropical Storm Milton, which is "forecast to strengthen and bring the risk of life-threatening impacts to portions of the west coast of Florida next week."

