Hurricane Milton Death Toll Rises to at Least 16, Including Victims Killed by Tornado at Retirement Community

Hundreds of rescues have occurred in Florida since Milton came ashore, including 135 saved from a Tampa assisted living home and 500 saved from a Clearwater apartment complex

Sean Rayford/Getty People cleaning up storm debris after Hurricane Milton in Florida on Oct. 10

The death toll from Hurricane Milton continues to climb as millions remain without power in Florida following the second storm to hit the state in two weeks.

At least 16 people have died as a result of Milton, which made landfall near Siesta Key on Wednesday, Oct. 9, as a Category 3 storm, according to CNN and NBC News.

Among the victims are five people who died due to a tornado that touched down in St. Lucie County. Some of the victims were found dead at the Spanish Lakes Country Club Village, a retirement community was hit by the twister.

“I can’t confirm that all of them were from the Spanish Lakes neighborhood that was hardest hit,” county spokesman Erick Gill told NBC News. “I don’t know if it was all, but I know there was more than one.”

He went on to say that there had been no orders to evacuate the area, which was located on the opposite side of the state from where Milton made landfall. Additionally, the tornadoes made landfall hours before the hurricane came ashore.



Related: How to Help the Victims of Hurricane Milton

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who declared a state of emergency for dozens of counties before Milton hit, previously said 19 tornadoes touched down as the hurricane moved ashore.

At a press conference on Thursday, Oct. 10, DeSantis said the hurricane was not as catastrophic as some had feared, though it did still cause significant flooding and damage, according to USA Today.

“The storm was significant, but thankfully this was not the worst-case scenario,” he remarked.

Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty First responders in Sarasota after Hurricane Milton

Still, more than 2.2 million people remain without power in central and southern Florida as of Friday, Oct. 11, according to PowerOutage.us.

Hillsborough County, where Tampa is located, currently has the most outages with more than 475,000, followed by its neighbor Pinellas County with about 388,000.

Related: 11 Members of the Same Family Killed During Hurricane Helene: 'An Unimaginable Tragedy'

MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP via Getty A flooded street in Siesta Key on Oct. 10 due to Hurricane Milton

Hundreds of rescues have occurred since Milton moved away from Florida, including 135 people who were saved from an assisted living home in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

More than 500 people were rescued on Thursday, Oct. 10 from a Clearwater apartment complex that was inundated with flooding, according to NBC affiliate WFLA and FOX affiliate WTVT.

Several people were also rescued from a Holiday Inn in Plant City when floodwaters reached guests’ and employees’ knees. No one was injured.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.