How Hurricane Milton is impacting flights, cruises, hotels and theme parks across Florida

Last-minute preparations are underway across a large swath of Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton, which is expected to make landfall Wednesday night as a monstrous storm.

"Winds will begin to increase along the west coast of Florida by this afternoon," the National Hurricane Center posted on X Wednesday morning. "Preparations, including evacuation if told to do so, should be rushed to completion this morning."

Several Central Florida airports and theme parks have already closed. And while some travelers have ended their trips early or canceled plans, others are choosing to ride out the storm.

Here's what travelers should know.

How is Hurricane Milton impacting flights?

More than 1,700 U.S. flights have been canceled for Wednesday, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. The same goes for Thursday.

Carriers including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines have issued waivers that allow travelers going to or from some Florida airports to change their tickets for no extra charge, even if they purchased a basic economy fare. Customers can check their airline’s website for specific details on travel advisories.

Both American and United Airlines also added seats and extra flights Monday and Tuesday to help people evacuate the area.

Which airports are closed for Hurricane Milton?

The airports will reopen when it is safe to do so.

Which Florida airports are still open?

For now, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Jacksonville International Airport, Key West International Airport, Miami International Airport, Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, Orlando Sanford International Airport, and Palm Beach International Airport are all open but monitoring the storm. Some flights at these airports have been canceled.

Travelers should keep an eye on updates from their airline and consider taking advantage of flexible change policies if they don’t have to travel.

If a flight gets canceled for any reason, customers are entitled to a refund, according to Department of Transportation rules.

Is Walt Disney World open?

Walt Disney World Resort's theme parks will close in phases Wednesday with Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom closing at 1 p.m. followed by Magic Kingdom and EPCOT at 2 p.m. Disney Springs will also close at 2 p.m. Wednesday, after which Disney resort transportation will cease operations and Minnie Van and Mears taxi services will be limited.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park and mini golf courses will be closed Wednesday. Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is currently closed for the season. The resort says ESPN Wide World of Sports doesn't have an events scheduled until this weekend.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, the Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, and the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa will close beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday and will likely stay closed until Sunday, according to the resort.

"It is likely the theme parks will remain closed on Thursday, October 10. We will consider opening Disney Springs on Thursday in the late afternoon, with limited offerings," Disney World posted on its website, adding that Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is canceled for Thursday and tickets will be refunded.

Guests can find updates on Disney World’s website.

Whenever the National Hurricane Center issues a hurricane warning for Orlando, like it has for Milton, or wherever guests live within seven days of their scheduled arrival, guests may cancel, or change vacation packages or hotel reservations booked directly through the Walt Disney Travel Company without penalty. Unused tickets retain their value, and guests may change ticket dates for future use.

Is Universal Orlando open?

Weather permitting, Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal CityWalk will be open until 2 p.m. Wednesday and be closed Thursday, according to the park’s website.

Universal Volcano Bay water park will be closed both Wednesday and Thursday. Halloween Horror Nights will also be canceled Wednesday and Thursday, but expect to resume on Friday depending on impacts from the storm.

Universal Orlando hotels remain fully operational.

When the National Hurricane Center issues a hurricane or tropical storm warning for the Orlando area or wherever a guest lives within seven days of their scheduled arrival, guests may cancel or change vacation packages, hotel reservations, or park tickets booked directly though Universal without penalty.

Is Busch Gardens Tampa Bay open?

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, according to its parent company United Parks & Resorts. The park was also closed Tuesday. Dated park tickets have been automatically extended for use on any date through the end of the year.

Howl-O-Scream is cancelled for Thursday, but tickets may be used on any other Howl-O-Scream night this season.

Busch Garden Tampa Bay's sister water park is Adventure Island was already scheduled to be closed through Thursday, according to its seasonal operations calendar.

Guests are encouraged to check United Parks & Resort's website and social media for reopening details and additional updates.

Is SeaWorld Orlando open?

SeaWorld Orlando and its sister park, Aquatica Orlando, will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Dated tickets for closure dates can be used any day until the end of the year.

Their sister day resort, Discovery Cove Orlando, has enacted its named storm policy for Wednesday and Thursday, offering to reschedule trips to another date.

All three parks are also part of United Parks & Resorts, and guests are encouraged to check the parent company's website and social media for storm-related updates.

Additionally, both Busch Gardens and SeaWorld have a Weather-or-Not Assurance policy that guarantees the value of park tickets through all types of inclement weather, so guests can come back at a later date.

Is LEGOLAND Florida open?

LEGOLAND Florida Resort is closed Wednesday and Thursday, and hotels will operate with limited capacity, according to is website. Guests are encouraged to check LEGOLAND Florida’s website and social media for additional updates.

Guests may cancel or reschedule visits without penalty whenever the National Hurricane Center issues a tropical storm or hurricane warning for Central Florida within seven days of their scheduled arrival. Beyond that, LEGOLAND Florida has a Rainy Day Promise, allowing guests to use existing tickets for a future visit within one year of park closures for inclement weather.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort includes LEGOLAND Florida, LEGOLAND Florida Water Park, Peppa Pig Theme Park and several resort hotels.

Waves crash into rocks in front of the House of Refuge Museum on south Hutchinson Island in Martin County as Hurricane Milton approaches Florida.

How is Hurricane Milton impacting cruises?

▶ Multiple Royal Caribbean International itineraries have been impacted so far, and the line said it notified all passengers directly. Passengers who are unsure if their sailing is affected should check with the line.

▶ Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Reflection replaced a stop in Key West on Tuesday with Nassau.

▶ Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Pride ship moved its three-day visit to Bermuda – scheduled to start on Wednesday – up by one day, the cruise line said on its website. The vessel left from Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday. Carnival Paradise, which left from Tampa on Sunday, will visit Costa Maya in place of Cozumel, while Carnival Valor, which left New Orleans on Saturday, will replace a stop in Cozumel with a sea day.

▶ Disney Cruise Line canceled its Oct. 11 Disney Wish sailing due to forecasted conditions. Disney Magic will visit Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point one day earlier than planned on Wednesday and spend the day at sea on Thursday. That ship, which left from Fort Lauderdale on Monday, will also stop in Nassau on Friday rather than Wednesday.

▶ The Margaritaville at Sea Islander departed on Monday from Tampa rather than Tuesday. The ship’s itinerary will be modified, and additional information “regarding the adjusted itinerary will be made (available) as plans are confirmed,” according to the line’s website.

▶ MSC Cruises’ MSC Magnifica’s Monday cruise from Miami will visit Puerto Plata on Wednesday, skipping planned stops at the line’s Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas on Tuesday and Nassau on Thursday. MSC Seashore is now anticipated to return from its current sailing on Friday, one day later than previously planned, according to the cruise line. MSC Seascape replaced its call to George Town on Tuesday with a sea day due to the port’s closure, and will do the following itinerary: Roatán on Wednesday instead of Cozumel; Cozumel on Thursday instead of a sea day; sea day on Friday instead of Ocean Cay and return to Port Miami as planned on Saturday.

▶ Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady will replace its Wednesday sea day with a stop in Cozumel. The ship, which left from Miami on Sunday, will also skip a call in Bimini in the Bahamas on Thursday, spending the day at sea instead.

How is Hurricane Milton impacting hotels?

▶ Expedia and Hotels.com have issued travel waivers on Wednesday for travelers whose plans are disrupted due to the storm, according to a press release by their parent company Expedia Group. Expedia and Hotels.com customers whose reservations are impacted by Hurricane Milton can visit the Customer Service Portals to assist with changing travel arrangements. Visit Expedia's Customer Service Portal here and Hotels.com's Customer Service Portal here.

▶ Vacation rental platform Vrbo activated its Extenuating Circumstances Policy on Wednesday for qualifying areas of Florida. Affected travelers will be notified. Under this policy, hosts must provide full refunds for impacted reservations or partial refunds for the unused parts of a trip if the trip is already underway. For reservations in non-covered areas, the host's cancellation policy applies, and travelers should contact the host directly via the app or website.

▶ Airbnb’s Major Disruptive Events Policy is in effect from now until Thursday in areas of Florida currently with government travel restrictions due to the storm. Travelers can check if their stay or experience qualifies by going to the My Trips page on the Airbnb app or website. Under the policy, hosts can cancel stays without consequences and customers can get a full refund if their trip has not started yet. Otherwise they’re entitled to a partial refund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: List of Florida airports, theme parks closing for Hurricane Milton