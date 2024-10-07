Hurricane Milton intensifies into Category 3 storm as Florida residents urged to ‘get out’: Live updates

Hurricane Milton has rapidly intensified to a Category 3 hurricane, as the potential “once in a lifetime” storm charts its path towards the already storm-battered Florida coast.

Milton is situated in the Southern Gulf of Mexico and is moving “erratically” northwest where it is expected to hit the heavily-populated Tampa Bay area by Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

Pinellas County Sheriff issued a warning ahead of the storm’s prospective landfall, with Floridians asked to brace for what could be the largest evacuation since 2017’s Hurricane Irma.

“This is going to be bad. That’s all you need to know,” Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during an emergency press conference on Sunday. “Everyone just needs to get out.”

Milton is racing towards areas already devastated by Hurricane Helene, which struck northern Florida on 26 September and caused more than 220 deaths across the Southeast.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned the storm surge and power outages could exceed those caused by Helene, especially given the leftover debris. “There are some areas with a lot of debris... if hit by a major hurricane, it’s going to dramatically increase damage,” he said.

President Joe Biden is due to be briefed this afternoon.

Key Points

Milton rapidly intensified to devastating Category 3 hurricane

Hurricane Milton could become 'once-in-a-lifetime' storm, experts warn

Mapped: Charting Hurricane Milton’s path as it heads for Florida

Florida prepares for largest evacuation since 2017

13:30 , James Liddell

Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall in Florida’s Gulf coast as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday bringing devastating winds, life-threatening storm surge and flash floods to communities already battered by Hurricane Helene.

Milton rapidly intensified from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday, with sustained winds reaching a brutal 90mph, the National Hurricane Center announced.

James Liddell has the full story.

US Air Force says Milton ‘rapidly’ intensifying after becoming Category 3 hurricane

12:56 , James Liddell

Hurricane #Milton Advisory 9: Air Force and Noaa Hurricane Hunters Show Milton Rapidly Strengthening. New Watches and Warnings Issued For Portions of Mexico. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 7, 2024

Biden briefed on Milton as he promises to stand with impacted communities

12:45 , James Liddell

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) preparations for Milton, as its anticipated to slam into Florida as a Category 3 hurricane mid-week.

“I have been briefed on Tropical Storm Milton as it strengthens across the Gulf of Mexico and the work my Administration is doing to preposition life-saving resources in advance of the storm,” Biden said in a White House statement on Sunday.

“I urge all residents in Florida to listen to local officials and make preparations as needed.”

He continued: “As these communities brace for potentially yet another catastrophic storm, and as part of my Administration’s solemn obligation to stand with impacted communities as they rebuild their lives, we will continue working hand-in-hand with local and state leaders – regardless of political party and no matter how long it takes.”

Biden is expected to attend another briefing on the federal government’s preparations for Hurricane Milton and response to Hurricane Helene this afternoon.

Just in: Milton rapidly intensifies to Category 3 hurricane

12:15 , James Liddell

Milton has rapidly intensified to a Category 3 hurricane with windspeed in the region of 120mph, marking a near-40mph jump in a matter of hours, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

6:00 AM CDT Monday Update: NOAA Hurricane Hunters find #Milton a major hurricane. The maximum sustained winds have increased to 120 mph (195 km/h). #Milton is now a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/EYkFxvTozk — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 7, 2024

Milton intensifies to Category 2 hurricane

11:30 , James Liddell

Milton rapidly intensified to a Category 2 hurricane on Monday morning, with sustained winds surpassing 100mph, the National Hurricane Center announced.

It is currently situated 750 miles away from Tampa Bay on Florida’s west coast, where it is expected to make landfall on Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane.

Hurricane Milton is tracking towards the northwest, moving “erratically” through the Southern Gulf of Mexico as it hurtles towards the west Florida Peninsula coast.

Satellite images show Milton as it carves a path towards Florida

11:15 , James Liddell

Milton heads eastwards towards Florida’s Gulf Coast, as its expected to make landfall as a Category 3 Hurricane mid-week (National Hurricane Center)

Trump claims Biden and Harris are giving hurricane relief money to ‘illegal migrants’

10:30 , James Liddell

Donald Trump has condemned President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s response to Hurricane Helene, claiming that relief money is being given to immigrants.

The former president has been a vocal critic of the Biden Administration’s response to the the storm which slammed into Florida’s Big Bend last month, taking more than 220 lives and causing hundreds of billions of dollars of damage.

Upon his return to Butler, Pennsylvania, for a rally, the former president falsely claimed that people affected by Hurricane Helene will only received $750 from the federal government.

Now, Trump has taken to Truth Social and claims the Biden Adminstration’s rescue operation is the “worst” in history.

“The the GREAT people of North Carolina are being stood up by Harris and Biden, who are giving almost all of the FEMA money to Illegal Migrants in what is now considered to be the WORST rescue operation in the history of the U.S,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“On top of that, Billions of Dollars is going to foreign countries! NORTH CAROLINA HAS BEEN VIRTUALLY ABANDONED BY KAMALA!!! DROP HER LIKE SHE DROPPED YOU - VOTE FOR PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP. MAGA2024!”

Milton intensifies as Category 1 hurricane races towards Florida coast

10:04 , James Liddell

Hurricane #Milton Advisory 8: Milton Strengthening Over the Southern Gulf of Mexico. Storm Surge and Hurricane Watches Issued For Portions of Florida. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 7, 2024

Florida to be hit with tropical storm-force winds as early as Tuesday

09:15 , James Liddell

Wind arrival Milton (National Hurricane Center)

‘Everyone just needs to get out’: Pinellas County Sheriff issues warning to residents

08:50 , James Liddell

The Pinellas County Sheriff issued an urgent warning for residents to “get out” as the region continues its recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene.

The National Hurricane Center predicts that Milton will become “an intense hurricane with multiple life-threatening hazards” and will likely make landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast by midweek, as the storm charts its path eastwards as a Category 1 hurricane, according to the NHC’s latest update.

It comes less than two weeks after Helene made landfall at Florida’s Big bend as a devastating Category 4 hurricane on September 26, taking more than 220 lives as it carved its path north through the southeast.

Now, Pinellas County Sheriff has issued a warning ahead of Milton’s prospective landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday.

“This is going to be bad. That’s all you need to know,” Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during an emergency press conference on Sunday afternoon. “Everyone just needs to get out.”

He continued: “In the past, mandatory evacuation orders have been issued and bars stay open. Restaurants stay open. And people just go about their business in stores. That’s not going to happen this time. We’re going to shut you down because we can’t have the tragedy that we had a week and a half ago.”

Milton likely to become major hurricane later today as it moves ‘erratically’ eastwards

08:25 , James Liddell

Hurricane #Milton Advisory 7A: Milton Moving Erratically Eastward Through the Southern Gulf of Mexico. Likely to Become a Major Hurricane On Later Today. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 7, 2024

Photos: As Hurricane Milton arrives, Florida is still in shambles

07:58 , Stuti Mishra

A view of a damaged property after Hurricane Helene, in Keaton Beach, Florida (REUTERS)

Debris lies where homes were destroyed after Hurricane Helene passed through the Florida panhandle, severely impacting the community in Keaton Beach, Florida (REUTERS)

Greg Staab, a resident of Keaton Beach, gets emotional while recovering belongings from his property after Hurricane Helene passed through the Florida panhandle, severely impacting the community in Keaton Beach, Florida (REUTERS)

Florida to get up to 15 inches of rainfall

07:23 , Stuti Mishra

Heavy rainfall will likely impact Florida even before Milton makes landfall on Wednesday.

According to the National Hurricane Centre, the Florida Keys and portions of the state’s peninsula can experience 5 to 8 inches of rainfall with localised totals up to 15 inches as the storm inches closer.

Projected rainfall from Hurricane Milton (National Hurricane Centre)

'Debris could turn into missiles' as Hurricane Milton targets area still reeling from Helene

06:56 , Stuti Mishra

Hurricane Milton's threat to Florida is intensified by the fact that the state is still recovering from the devastation left by Hurricane Helene just days ago.

Experts warn that Milton, expected to make landfall mid-week, could amplify damage in areas already struggling with debris, weakened infrastructure, and overextended resources.

"There are some areas with a lot of debris that is there, so if you get hit with a major hurricane, what's going to happen to that debris? It's going to increase the damage dramatically," governor Ron DeSantis said.

AccuWeather lead hurricane expert Alex DaSilva warned that debris from Helene could "turn into airborne missiles or be swept away in flooding and storm surge."

Milton's storm surge could surpass what many experienced during Helene, meteorologists warned, urging residents to heed evacuation orders.

"Rescues will be incredibly dangerous, if not impossible during this storm," Mr DaSilva said.

Hurricane Milton could become 'once-in-a-lifetime' storm, experts warn

06:35 , Stuti Mishra

Hurricane Milton could become a "historic, once-in-a-lifetime storm for Floridians", according to AccuWeather.

As Milton barrels towards Florida's Gulf Coast, it could bring some of the most catastrophic impacts seen in modern history, particularly in the densely populated Tampa Bay area, the private forecaster has said.

"Milton has the potential to become one of Florida’s most damaging and costly hurricanes," AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jon Porter said, with life-threatening dangers including an extreme storm surge of 10-15 feet and destructive winds.

AccuWeather experts have rated Milton a 4 out of 5 on their RealImpact Scale for Hurricanes.

The storm's path remains uncertain, but slight variations could drastically change its impact, meteorologists said.

If Milton tracks further south, areas already devastated by Hurricane Ian’s storm surge, such as Fort Myers and Naples, could face even more destruction.

A more northern path, however, could result in storm surges as high as 20 feet in parts of Tampa Bay.

AccuWeather lead hurricane expert Alex DaSilva warned that debris left from Hurricane Helene could become deadly during Milton’s landfall, urging residents to heed evacuation orders.

Florida prepares for largest evacuation since 2017

06:05 , Stuti Mishra

Florida is bracing for its largest evacuation since Hurricane Irma in 2017 as Hurricane Milton barrels towards the state’s western coast.

Kevin Guthrie, director of Florida's emergency management division, asked people to prepare for the "largest evacuation that we have seen most likely since 2017 Hurricane Irma".

"I highly encourage you to evacuate," he said at a press conference.

Officials are warning that more than 500,000 residents of Pinellas County, including St Petersburg, may be ordered to evacuate starting Monday as the storm intensifies.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri told a press conference that these could be mandatory evacuation orders as too many people ignored the orders for Helene, resulting in 12 deaths in the county and 1,500 emergency calls that were unable to be answered.

Evacuations of hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities have already begun, affecting over 6,600 patients, while schools are set to close early this week.

Hurricane Milton, projected to make landfall near the densely populated Tampa Bay area by Wednesday, could bring devastating storm surges and widespread destruction to regions still recovering from Hurricane Helene.

Milton intensifies into a hurricane

05:44 , Stuti Mishra

Hurricane Milton rapidly intensified yesterday in the Gulf of Mexico, strengthening from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane, according to the US National Hurricane Centre.

Milton's sustained winds reached 85 mph (140 kmph), and it was located approximately 780 miles (1,255 km) west-southwest of Tampa, Florida, moving eastwards at 7 mph (11 kmph).

Forecasters warned that the storm could continue to intensify over the next few days, potentially reaching major hurricane status before making landfall along Florida's western coast by mid-week.

Hurricane Milton rapidly intensified yesterday in the Gulf of Mexico (National Hurricane Center)

05:21 , Stuti Mishra