Hurricane Milton roars to Category 3 strength with winds topping 120 mph, NHC says | Oct. 7, 8 a.m.
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the forecast details
Less than 10 days after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida, the state is bracing for another potentially devastating blow from a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, this one a potential Category 3 storm.
Florida's susceptibility to hurricanes doesn't deter millions of people from buying homes there. Now some may be reevaluating the risks and costs.
A state of emergency has been declared in 35 counties, including Miami-Dade.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Milton strengthened into a major hurricane Monday on a path toward Florida population centers including Tampa and Orlando, threatening a dangerous storm surge in Tampa Bay and setting the stage for potential mass evacuations less than two weeks after a catastrophic Hurricane Helene swamped the coastline.
Hurricane Milton could bring life-threatening impacts to Florida through this week
A quick check of past track data highlights how unusual it is for Milton to develop in the western Gulf of Mexico and landfall in western Florida. There are only two other instances of that scenario occurring.
Hurricane Milton has strengthened to Category 3 and continues to intensify two days before it’s due to strike Florida’s Gulf Coast, where communities now are rushing clean-up from catastrophic Hurricane Helene.
A week after Hurricane Helene roared through, the smell of death overpowers the cool mountain air over the isolated twisting roads of devastated rural western North Carolina.
Meteorologist Kevin Mackay has the detail
Hurricane Milton is intensifying in the Gulf of Mexico, reaching speeds of 85 mph on Sunday night as a Category 1 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center. Late Monday night, Milton is forecast to reach Category 4 status and stay at that strength through Tuesday before weakening slightly on Wednesday before it makes landfall as a Category 3, per the NHC. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Milton is currently forecast to make landfall in the Madeira Beach area of Pinellas County around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, adding that the forecast path of the storm could change over the next few days.
Flash flooding, 3.5 metres of storm surge, and near 200 km/h all threaten Florida's Gulf coast. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet has the details
A week after Hurricane Helene overwhelmed the Southeastern U.S., homeowners hit the hardest are grappling with how they could possibly pay for the flood damage from one of the deadliest storms to hit the mainland in recent history.