Hurricane Milton slams Florida as 'extremely dangerous' category 3 storm

Hurricane Milton, which many fear could become a historically damaging storm, made landfall in Florida Wednesday night as a Category 3 storm. Floridians had been urged to evacuate throughout the week, as rip roaring winds and potentially deadly rains threaten to inundate western Florida.

Hurricane Milton blasted ashore in Florida Wednesday night with furious winds, life-threatening rain and storm surge, as people who endured another hurricane just two weeks ago braced for a long, violent night.

The "extremely dangerous" Category 3 storm made landfall near Siesta Key, in a densely populated area on the state's western coast, the National Hurricane Center said in an 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Thursday) bulletin.

"So the storm is here. It's time for every one to hunker down," Governor Ron DeSantis told a press conference just before Milton's arrival.

Life-threatening storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding were happening across the central Florida peninsula, the NHC said.

Tidal surges are expected to inundate western Florida's heavily populated and low-lying Gulf Coast amid fears of widespread chaos and possible fatalities.

Milton is later expected to rip through inland areas to the Atlantic Ocean, with tourist hub Orlando -- home to Walt Disney World -- in its path.

As it hit land Milton was packing sustained winds moving at 120 miles (205 kilometers) per hour, with potential for as much as 13 feet (four meters) of storm surge, the NHC said.

On a wooden board fixed against a window of an old red brick building, someone wrote: "Be kind Milton."



