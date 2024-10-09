Hurricane Milton, still a monster Cat 5, roars toward Florida Gulf Coast

Note: The Herald and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Hurricane Milton remained a extremely dangerous Category 5 hurricane overnight with less than a day less before it slams into Florida’s Gulf Coast with roof-ripping winds and potentially lethal walls of water as high as 15 feet..

The storm, with sustained winds still clocking at a 160 mph, finally made the fateful turn to the northeast that will steer it toward what promises to be catastrophic strike sometime in the darkness of late Wednesday night or early Thursday.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, the forecast track from the National Hurricane Center had shifted slightly south of the mouth of Tampa Bay and heavily populated communities that are extremely vulnerable to storm surge. If it remains on that path over the next 15 to 18 hours, Sarasota and coastal cities to the south, including Fort Myers Beach, which is still rebuilding from Category 4 Hurricane Ian two years again, would see the worst of the surge.

But a wobble this way was still possible and forecasters have repeatedly warned that there will be widespread, potentially lethal coastal flooding along much of the coast — including in the Tampa Bay region — no matter where Ian comes in.

The storm was about 300 miles southwest of Tampa early Wednesday and the first tropical storm winds will begin sweeping the Gulf Coast within hours.

Milton was expected to begin weakening later in the day as it slurps in dry air and encounters wind shear. But the hurricane has stubbornly maintained intensity in the hot Gulf of Mexico. It is still forecast to make landfall as a major Category 3 storm with 130 mph winds and maintain its hurricane strength as it crosses the state Thursday.

South Florida remained under a tropical storm watch, but Miami-Dade and Broward counties will likely see just squally weather, with gusts up to 40 mph. There could be some fast-moving storms but the National Weather Service lifted a flash flood warning early Wednesday. The Florida Keys could coastal flooding from storm surge as well as gusts up to 65 mph.

Milton’s path and power — it literally looked like a perfect buzzsaw blade on satellite image early Wednesday -- promise to leave a swath of damage across much of the central peninsula. There will certainly be widespread power outages, wiped out coastal homes, ripped-off roofs. The damage from coast to coastal could be historic in a state with a long, expensive history of hurricane strikes. There’s some hope that the potential death toll won’t be.

Over the last few days, evacuees have streamed out of coastal communities from Naples to Cedar Key. Many were still cleaning up from the passage of Hurricane Helene, which flooded thousands of homes. The Tampa Bay region experienced its worst coastal flooding in a century, though the Helene’s core remained as much as a hundred miles offshore.

The entire Florida Gulf Coast bears recent hurricane scars. Just two years ago, Cat 4 Hurricane Ian destroyed Fort Myers Beach, literally drowning the city. That storm wound the deadliest in Florida in nearly a century, killing 90 people, including 67 in Lee County, many who had failed to evacuate.

Most of state, far beyond the expected impact zone, was hunkering down for Milton’s arrival. Major airports in Tampa and Orlando prepared to shut down. Schools announced pending closures across much of the state, including in South Florida. Millions of residents across the state were under hurricane warnings or watches,.

As rain fell Tuesday on Palm Bay, a Brevard County city about 4 miles west of Melbourne Beach, business owners were busy making preparations for Milton. Nobody knew what the storm would do as it traverses Florida but forecasters expected to still be a hurricane as it arrives here

Tattoo shop owner Dave Parker and his tattoo artist Jesse Cuen were cutting plywood and boarding up Parker’s High Class Ink Studio on Babcock Street Parker said Palm Bay has faced hurricanes before, but this is the first time he’s decided to board up his shop. He also buttoned up his studio in Rockledge, about 30 miles inland and closer to Milton’s projected path.

“I don’t want to take a chance with these guys’ livelihood or mine,” Parker said as he sawed a portion of plywood. “I mean, if it’s coming in as a 5 over there, it might slow down to a 1 or 2, or it might stay strong.”

Forecasters expect the wind field of the now-compact storm to double by the time it comes ashore — bringing 125 mph sustained winds and higher gusts, plus record-setting storm surge, to much of Florida. Milton could also bring more than a foot of rain to areas north of its eye, up to 18 inches in some spots.

“You’re going to see flooding of homes and businesses, you’re going to see rescues. It will flood in areas that don’t normally flood,” said Mike Brennan, director of the National Hurricane Center, in a Tuesday morning broadcast. “I’m pleading with you to get out of those storm surge evacuation areas if you have not yet.”