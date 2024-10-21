Hurricane Oscar makes landfall in Cuba, triggering widespread power outages

Waves crash over Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon as Hurricane Milton passes close to the Cuban coast, Havana, Cuba, October 9, 2024.

Hurricane Oscar hit Cuba Sunday evening, worsening a nationwide power outage in its third day after the collapse of the country's largest power plant. The storm adds to Cuba's struggles with inflation, and shortages of food, medicine, fuel, and water. The government expects power restoration for most areas by Monday evening.

Hurricane Oscar made landfall on Sunday evening in Cuba, where residents were preparing for more chaos and misery as the country grapples with a nearly nationwide power outage in its third day.

The arrival of Oscar, after the Friday collapse of Cuba's largest power plant crippled the whole national grid, piles pressure on a country already battling sky-high inflation and shortages of food, medicine, fuel and water.

Cuba's government said power would be reinstated for the majority of the country by Monday evening, with President Miguel Diaz-Canel warning his government would not tolerate public disturbances during the outage.

Oscar, a Category 1 storm, made landfall in eastern Cuba at 5:50 pm local time (2150 GMT) on Sunday, the US National Hurricane Center said.

The storm was packing maximum sustained winds nearing 80 miles (130 kilometers) per hour, the NHC said, and was moving westward at seven miles per hour.

President Diaz-Canel said Saturday that authorities in the east of the island were "working hard to protect the people and economic resources, given the imminent arrival of Hurricane Oscar."

Energy and Mining Minister Vicente de la O Levy told reporters Sunday that electricity would be restored for most Cubans by Monday night, adding that "the last customer may receive service by Tuesday."

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

'Astonishing' how fast Hurricane Milton has intensified, WMO meteorologist says

Biden, Harris travel to areas devastated by deadly Hurricane Helene

Death toll from Hurricane Helene tops 150 in US as crews search for survivors