Hurricane Rafael tracker: Category 2 storm churns in the Gulf of Mexico

The storm is expected to steadily weaken and "meander" in the Gulf over the next few days, forecasters say.

Dylan Stableford
·Reporter
Updated ·2 min read
A satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Rafael in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday. (NOAA via AP)
A satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Rafael in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday. (NOAA via AP)

Hurricane Rafael remained a "powerful compact hurricane" as it slowly churned in the central Gulf of Mexico, U.S. forecasters said Friday.

According to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Rafael is located about 230 miles north of Progeso, Mexico and 475 miles east of the mouth of the Rio Grande. It is moving west at 9 mph.

“A slower west-northwestward motion is expected during the next day or so,” the hurricane center said. "After that, Rafael is likely to meander over the central Gulf of Mexico through early next week."

A map showing Rafael's projected path. (NOAA/National Weather Service)
A map showing Rafael's projected path. (NOAA/National Weather Service)

Rafael is currently a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. But "steady weakening is expected during the next few days," the hurricane center said.

Rafael made landfall in the Cuban province of Artemisa, just east of Playa Majana, on Wednesday, with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, weakening slightly as it crossed the island.

A car drives along a road littered with fallen power lines after the passing of Hurricane Rafael in San Antonio de los Banos, Cuba, Thursday. (Ramon Espinosa/AP)
A car drives along a road littered with fallen power lines after the passing of Hurricane Rafael in San Antonio de los Banos, Cuba, Thursday. (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

There are currently no coastal watches or warnings associated with Rafael, but the hurricane center said that “interests in the southern and southwestern Gulf of Mexico” should monitor its progress.

"Swells generated by Rafael are expected to spread across most of the Gulf of Mexico during the next few days," the hurricane center added. "These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."

It's too early to say. Long-range forecasts models are not in agreement on its ultimate path as Rafael encounters wind shear and drier air in the gulf.

"Slight differences in Rafael's intensity and atmospheric steering winds could have a significant impact on its final track," AccuWeather meteorologist Bill Deger told USA Today. "It is also possible Rafael is torn apart by strong winds high in the atmosphere and dissipates in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall."

Latest Stories

  • Hurricane Rafael enters Gulf of Mexico as Category 2 storm, but track spares South MS

    Forecasters predicted earlier this week that Rafael might douse the region with rain. Here’s why the forecast shifted.

  • Hurricane Rafael tracker: Dangerous impacts forecast in US

    Rafael regained major hurricane status on Friday, reaching maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour.

  • Could Hurricane Rafael Impact SELA?

    Hurricane Rafael is expected to stay in the southern Gulf of Mexico, but we could still see impacts this weekend.

  • Hurricane Rafael swirls over Gulf of Mexico after ripping through Cuba

    Hurricane Rafael swirled Friday through the Gulf of Mexico where it was expected to break apart after plowing through Cuba, knocking out the country's power grid and collapsing hundreds of houses. On Friday morning, the now Category 2 hurricane was located 230 miles north-northeast of Progreso, Mexico. It had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (175 kph) and was moving northwest at 9 mph (15 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

  • Rafael strengthens into 'major hurricane' as it moves over Gulf of Mexico

    Rafael strengthen into a "major hurricane" early Friday, as forecasters warned the storm will cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along the Gulf Coast for the next several days.

  • Brampton temple reinstates priest suspended after violent clash

    A Hindu temple in Brampton has reinstated one of its priests, who was recently suspended in the wake of violent clashes between protesters at Hindu and Sikh places of worship earlier this week. A statement from Hindu Sabha Mandir Thursday said the priest was suspended for his activities in the altercation "based on preliminary input," but had been reinstated to his duties "as a result of further review." The statement did not elaborate on the priest's actions, or the decision to reinstate him.Hi

  • Federal government to apologize for Nunavik dog slaughter

    OTTAWA — The federal government will apologize to Inuit in Nunavik for the killing of sled dogs between the mid-1950s until the late 1960s.

  • Biden to address nation after decisive Trump win

    President Biden will address the nation Thursday following President-elect Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential race. The president’s remarks are slated for 11 a.m. EST in the Rose Garden at the White House. Vice President Harris is in Washington but is not expected to attend. Harris on Wednesday conceded to Trump in remarks at Howard…

  • Cuba slowly restores power after hurricane, Havana still dark

    ARTEMISA, Cuba (Reuters) -Cuban authorities said they had begun restoring power to the eastern half of the island on Thursday, a day after Hurricane Rafael knocked out the country's electrical grid, leaving 10 million people in the dark. The grid collapsed on Wednesday as Rafael tore across Cuba with top winds of more than 115 mph (185 kph), damaging homes, uprooting trees and toppling telephone poles. The hurricane had spun off westward into the Gulf of Mexico where it no longer posed an immediate threat to land, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

  • Hurricane Rafael landfalls in Cuba, brings life-threatening impacts

    Although Rafael is no longer a major hurricane, it continues to bring life-threatening storm surge, damaging, hurricane-force winds and flash flooding to areas in its path. All of Cuba is without power as of Wednesday evening

  • Three Rivers CAO says town not trying to stop public from speaking at council

    The Town of Three Rivers is considering amending its procedural bylaw so that members of the public who want to speak at a council meeting have to register in advance."Up until now, we've basically had an open mic at our meetings," said the municipality's chief administrative officer, John Jamieson.Most meetings take place on a Monday, so Jamieson said people would need to give notice that they want to speak by 3 p.m. on the Friday before a planned meeting, by calling the municipal office."That

  • Number of people homeless or at risk up substantially in parts of eastern Nova Scotia

    The number of people at risk from homelessness — or actually living without a home — in eastern Nova Scotia has risen substantially over the last three years.Several community organizations in Antigonish and Guysborough counties and all five municipalities on Cape Breton Island joined forces with Cape Breton University this summer to conduct the first count since 2021.They found a 72 per cent increase in homelessness, which included 719 adults and 174 children in need of help with housing.CBU pr

  • New owners have big plans for Riverview Mall

    An aging piece of New Brunswick's retail landscape is set to undergo a massive renovation.The Riverview Mall was recently sold to two new owners, Tier Too Properties, a division of Doucet Developments, and Gray Group real estate development.The owners have plans to revitalize the retail space and add several multi-residential buildings to the Coverdale Road property.Right now, much of the mall is empty, as two former call centres have moved out, leaving Giant Tiger and CIBC as the remaining tena

  • NDP calls on federal government to allow open work permits for temporary workers

    OTTAWA — A parliamentary committee is calling on the government to change how it handles permits for temporary workers after a UN report said the system creates "a breeding ground for contemporary forms of slavery."

  • With Trump win, Democrats ask anxious questions about their neighbors, country, party leadership

    In anxious conversations across the U.S. on Wednesday, many Democrats were struggling to understand what led their neighbors to vote Republican Donald Trump back into the White House. Some feared that Tuesday's presidential election showed that their values – left-leaning, socially liberal – were now firmly a minority among Americans in a divisive campaign. Others were frustrated with the Democratic Party's leadership, who they said had lost touch with much of the electorate who wanted help with the rising cost of living.

  • Germany arrests U.S. citizen suspected of offering military intel to China

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany has arrested a U.S. citizen suspected of offering intelligence on the U.S. military to China that he had acquired while working for troops stationed in Germany, the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement on Thursday. The man, identified only as Martin D. under German privacy law, is accused of having declared himself ready to work as an agent for a foreign intelligence agency, the statement said. The accused had worked for U.S. armed forces in Germany until recently, according to prosecutors.

  • Hurricane Rafael makes landfall in Cuba as Category 3 storm after knocking out power on island

    Hurricane Rafael made landfall in Cuba on Wednesday as a powerful Category 3 hurricane, shortly after powerful winds knocked out the country’s power grid. (AP/ Osvaldo Angulo and Ariel Fernández)

  • Wildfire near Los Angeles burn dozens of homes

    SANTA PAULA, California (Reuters) -Over 10,000 people were ordered to evacuate from a wildfire northwest of Los Angeles as fierce seasonal winds blew flames into ranches and neighborhoods, destroying dozens of homes, authorities said on Thursday. Firefighters and police cleared residents from neighborhoods near Camarillo before homes were set ablaze by embers blown two miles (3.2 km) from the fire front, Ventura County fire department Captain Tony McHale said. "It's like trying to put out a blowtorch with a squirt gun," said McHale of the fire, which started in a hillside canyon on Wednesday then tore west, driven by Santa Ana winds.

  • Kamala Harris concedes election to Trump but vows to fight on

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris vowed to keep fighting for the ideals that powered her presidential campaign on Wednesday in a concession speech that acknowledged President-elect Donald Trump's win while warning of potential dark times to come. "While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign," she told supporters, many of them in tears, at her alma mater Howard University, a historically Black college in Washington. Harris, her voice at times wavering, pledged to continue fighting for women's rights and against gun violence and to "fight for the dignity that all people deserve."

  • Three charged in One Direction singer Liam Payne's death

    Three people have been charged in relation to One Direction singer Liam Payne's death in a fall from his Buenos Aires hotel balcony last month, Argentine authorities said on Thursday. A 911 call from a hotel employee the day Payne died warned that he had been acting aggressively and could have been under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Over the past few weeks, Geoff had been seen alongside longtime One Direction bodyguard, Paul Higgins, at the CasaSur hotel where his son died.