Hurricane Rips Roof Off Baseball Stadium

The roof at Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team, sustained major damage after Hurricane Milton made landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast on October 9.

Footage filmed by Jeremy Skidmore shows the stadium’s roof gradually being torn off by the intense winds.

“I was watching the storm and suddenly pieces of the roof covering Tropicana Field started coming off,” Skidmore told Storyful.

“It was terrifying to watch a local landmark I know has survived many storms being destroyed by Hurricane Milton.”

Hurricane Milton made landfall in Sarasota as a Category 3 storm, but was later downgraded to a Category 2. Credit: Jeremy Skidmore via Storyful

Video Transcript

Oh shit.

The whole roof is coming off the trap.

Wow.

Oh my God.

Is it, come on, Dennis Phillips.

Y'all said this wind was supposed to be like simmering down.

I'm gonna need you to give us an update.

Not too much.