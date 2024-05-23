Hurricane season assignment: Figure out what's covered by your property insurance policies
Idalia’s storm surge flooded Linda and Dan Edgington's entire home. The couple describes their losses as devastating. But they say dealing with the damage was just the beginning. The Edgingtons figured their belongings would be covered by their flood and homeowner policies. They were wrong. Hurricanes may cause floods, but property insurance doesn't cover anything related to rising water. The couple's flood policy did not include content coverage, so they spent their savings refurnishing the home.