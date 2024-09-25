Hurricane tracker: Tropical Storm Helene intensifies, Florida declares state of emergency and starts evacuations

The projected path shows the center of Helene will hit the Gulf Coast of Florida late Thursday.

Helene is forecast to hit the Florida panhandle as a major hurricane on Thursday. (National Hurricane Center)

A state of emergency has been declared in Florida where evacuations are underway along the Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Helene is expected to become a major hurricane before it makes landfall. Residents in the storm's potential path have been told to prepare for up to a week without electricity.

"Now is the time to make an emergency plan," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The storm, which is still taking shape, could become the strongest hurricane to hit the United States this season. It could also go down in history as one of the fastest-developing storms on record. Helene is likely to become a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday, forecasters say.

Where is the storm and what is its path?

People walk past red flags warning beachgoers of dangerous conditions as Tropical Storm Helene approaches the Yucatan Peninsula, in Cancun, Mexico, Tuesday. (Paola Chiomante/Reuters)

According to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory, Tropical Storm Helene — with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph — is located about 60 miles east-northeast of Cozumel, Mexico, and 100 miles west-southwest of Cuba, and is moving northwest at 9 mph.

The storm is expected to rapidly intensify and come ashore along the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 3 storm, with maximum sustained winds exceeding 111 miles per hour.

"Damaging hurricane-force winds are expected along portions of the coast of the Florida Big Bend, where a Hurricane Warning is now in effect," the hurricane center said. "Preparations to protect life and property should be complete by early Thursday."

In addition to high winds, the storm will threaten millions of residents along the Gulf Coast with up to 12 inches of rainfall, as well as the possibility of tornadoes. Before it heads up into the Gulf of Mexico, Helene will bring heavy rain to portions of the western Caribbean, potentially mudslides and flooding across western Cuba. The system will also pose the threat of inland flooding across several U.S. states.

"Considerable flash and urban flooding is expected across portions of Florida, the Southeast, southern Appalachians, and the Tennessee Valley Wednesday through Friday," the National Hurricane Center said.

How is Florida preparing?

People fill sand bags in Tarpon Springs, Fla., on Tuesday. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times vía AP)

DeSantis expanded a state of emergency on Tuesday to 61 counties ahead of the storm. Helene is expected to make landfall near the Big Bend region of the Florida panhandle, which was pummeled by Hurricane Debby earlier this season.

In Leon County, home to Tallahassee, 15 sandbags will be available for each household to take home to prepare against heavy rain and flooding.

🌀Leon County continues to monitor the tropical weather system in the Caribbean closely and coordinates with the National Weather Service. In anticipation of potential heavy rainfall, Leon County will open five sandbag locations for residents. Follow @NWSTallahassee & @LeonCounty pic.twitter.com/v8PJDVtRWW — David O’Keefe, County Commissioner (@commishokeefe) September 22, 2024

The declaration allows the state to execute its Comprehensive Emergency Management plan, allowing the use of resources for any logistical, rescue or evacuation operations.

“Now is the time to make an emergency plan, know your evacuation zone, and be as prepared as possible for the storm,” DeSantis said in a post on X.

Watches and warnings

As of 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, a hurricane warning was in effect for:

Anclote River to Mexico Beach, Florida

Cabo Catoche to Tulum, Mexico

A "hurricane warning" means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. It is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated arrival of tropical-storm-force winds.

A hurricane watch was in effect for:

Pinar del Río Province, Cuba

Englewood to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay

A "hurricane watch" means hurricane conditions are possible within the watch areas. It is usually issued 48 hours before the hurricane is anticipated to hit.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for:

Dry Tortugas

All of the Florida Keys

The west coast of Florida from Flamingo to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay

West of Mexico Beach to the Walton/Bay County Line

The east coast Florida from Flamingo to to Altamaha Sound, Georgia

Lake Okeechobee

Rio Lagartos to Tulum, Mexico

Cuban provinces of Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

A "tropical storm warning" means that tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning areas within the next 36 hours.

A tropical storm watch was in effect for:

The Georgia and South Carolina coast north of the mouth of the St. Mary's River to the South Santee River

A "tropical storm watch" means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area.

A storm surge watch was in effect for:

Indian Pass, southward to Flamingo

Tampa Bay

Charlotte Harbor

A "storm surge watch" indicates the possibility of life-threatening flooding, such as rising water moving inland from the coast.