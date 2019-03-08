Hurricanes edge Highlanders, Rebels overcome Brumbies

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Flyhalf Beauden Barrett kicked a penalty in the 82nd minute for the Hurricanes to beat the Highlanders 25-22 in a bruising New Zealand derby in Super Rugby on Friday.

The Hurricanes were down 22-14 after 59 minutes but rallied with a penalty to Barrett and a try to winger Ben Lam to tie the scores with 10 minutes remaining.

Both teams had chances in that intense final 10 minutes but it was the Hurricanes who lifted themselves to victory, accentuating discipline and holding on to possession on either side of the fulltime siren.

The Highlanders finally conceded a breakdown penalty in front of their posts and Barrett kicked his fourth goal from six attempts to give the Hurricanes their third win from four games.

In the only other match, the Melbourne Rebels stayed unbeaten after three matches by defeating the visiting ACT Brumbies 29-26.

Overcoming a 19-3 halftime deficit, winger Jack Maddocks scored two tries in the second half and Marika Koroibete and Will Genia one each for the Rebels.

Maddocks' second try in the 70th minute, touching down after a long pass from playmaker Quade Cooper, gave the Rebels the lead for the first time.

The Highlanders played superb wet-weather rugby in Wellington to dominate most of the first half. They had the best scrum and they were physical at the breakdowns where the Hurricanes gave away penalties.

"In that first 30 minutes they were the bullies and we were getting bullied at our cleanout and our attack," Hurricanes captain Dane Coles said. "It was a real ding-dong battle.

"They came back in that second half and our discipline was terrible between the 55th and the 70th-minute mark. But we showed character and when we kept it simple and carried clean, we got there."

Hurricanes center Ngani Laumape scored two tries, bringing his tally for the season to five in four games, as they kept themselves alive in a match in which the lead changed four times.

The Highlanders, recognizing Laumape's threat, double-teamed him early with Richard Buckman coming off the wing to defend in midfield. But Laumape was devastating when he was given space. He ran off a pass from lock Liam Mitchell to score his first try and seized a crosskick from Barrett for his second, giving the Hurricanes a 14-8 lead at halftime.

Neither team had been able to score twice in succession until center Sio Tompkinson intercepted a Barrett pass for a try in the 51st, and hooker Liam Coltman was driven over in the 59th to give the Highlanders an eight-point lead.

The Hurricanes tied the score with a brilliant try to Lam, created when Jordie Barrett doubled around Chase Tiatia in midfield. Beauden Barrett then finished the comeback with his late penalty.

