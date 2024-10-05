Tropical depression forms in Gulf; Florida threatened

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A tropical depression formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday morning with the risk of "life-threatening impacts" to Florida's west coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

This comes as two hurricanes are churning with no threat to land in the Atlantic Ocean: Kirk, a Category 3 storm, and Leslie, which became a hurricane late Friday.

NHC had been tracking the disturbance in the Gulf since Friday.

The depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later Saturday and a hurricane by early Monday. The system could become a major hurricane -- at least a Category 3 -- while it moves across the central and eastern Gulf of Mexico, NHC said.

The next storm name is Milton.

Tropical Depression 14 formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to impact Florida as a tropical storm or hurricane. Satellite image courtesy National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

On the forecast track, the depression is forecast to stay over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through Sunday night, then move across the south-central Gulf of Mexico on Monday and Tuesday, and approach the west coast of the Florida Peninsula by midweek.

In the 10 a.m. CDT advisory, Tropical Depression 14 had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was about 210 miles north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, and about 350 miles west of Progreso, Mexico. It was moving north-northeast at 3 mph.

Interests on the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico, the Florida Peninsula, the Florida Keys and the northwestern Bahamas should monitor the progress of this system, according to NHC.

Swells are forecast "to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," NHC said.

Significant rain also is forecast for Florida.

"Areas of heavy rainfall will also impact portions of Florida Sunday and Monday well ahead of the tropical system, with heavy rainfall more directly related to the system expected by later Tuesday through Wednesday," the NHC said. "This rainfall brings the risk of flash, urban and areal flooding, along with minor to isolated moderate river flooding.

Though a hurricane is not forecast to reach Florida's east coast, heavy rainfall of 10-12 inches is forecast through Oct. 12 in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties. The rain is forecast to start Sunday.

Florida's west coast has already been hit by two hurricanes this season.

Hurricane Helene hit the coast near Perry in the Big Bend Region on Sept. 26 as a Category 4 storm.

Hurricane Debby hit Steinhatchee as a Category 1 storm on Aug. 5.

Kirk, in the 11 a.m. EDT advisory by the NHC, had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, and was about 1,040 miles northeast of The Northern Leeward Islands and about 1,525 miles west-southwest of The Azores. Kirk was moving north-northwest at 16 mph.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles.

"Weakening is forecast through early next week, but Kirk will remain a large hurricane for the next couple of days," NHC said.

Swells generated by Kirk are affecting the Leeward Islands, Bermuda, and the Greater Antilles. They are expected to spread to the East Coast of the United States, Atlantic Canada, and the Bahamas on Saturday night and Sunday, and to the Azores on Monday.

They are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Leslie was designated as a hurricane in the 11 p.m. Friday NHC advisory.

In the 11 a.m. EDT update, Leslie, the 12th named storm in the Atlantic this season, had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, and was about 785 miles west-southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. Leslie was moving west-northwest at 7 mph.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105miles.

NHC said additional strengthening is possible through Saturday night with a gradual weakening trend forecast to begin Sunday.