Hurricanes' Martinook, de Haan undergo surgeries

Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook and defenseman Calvin de Haan are both recovering from recent surgeries.

General manager Don Waddell confirmed Tuesday that Martinook is out 4-6 weeks after a procedure on a core muscle, and de Haan is out 4-6 months following surgery on his right shoulder.

The Hurricanes' season ended last Thursday when the Boston Bruins completed a 4-0 sweep in the Eastern Conference finals.

Martinook, 26, played all 82 regular-season games in 2018-19. He scored a career-high 15 goals and matched his career high with 25 points. He missed five postseason games due to injury and finished with four assists in 10 playoff appearances.

De Haan, 28, tallied one goal and 13 assists in 74 games in his first season with the Hurricanes. He suffered his shoulder injury against Pittsburgh on March 31 and missed Carolina's first three playoff games.

Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk is already recovering from surgery to his left shoulder earlier this month. He was also given a 4-6 month timetable.

