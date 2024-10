Sky News

A 13-year-old girl in "unbearable" pain asked her mother if she would die before she passed away from sepsis, an inquest has heard. Chloe Longster was rushed to the emergency department of Kettering General Hospital, Northamptonshire, on 28 November 2022 after she woke up with pain in her ribs and cold-like symptoms. An inquest into her death, which began at Northampton Coroner's Court on Monday, heard Chloe's mother, Louise Longster, tell assistant coroner Sophie Lomas that her daughter's pain relief was "delayed".