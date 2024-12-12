Husband of Coronation Street star dies after plunging into unheated pool

The husband of a Coronation Street actress died after jumping into a cold outdoor swimming pool which he had thought was heated.

Julian Spear suffered a brain haemorrhage because of the low temperature of the water at a David Lloyd health club, Carol Royle, his widow, said.

Mr Spear, a musician and promoter who helped The Boomtown Rats and The Stranglers break through, saw steam coming from the water and assumed it was heated, as it had been on previous occasions.

Afterwards, the 74-year old drove home from the health club in Hampton, south-west London. He collapsed in the couple’s house in nearby Twickenham on Sunday afternoon, his wife said.

Mr Spear was rushed to West Middlesex Hospital but died on Monday after suffering internal bleeding in the brain.

Carol Royle (second left) said she had been childhood sweethearts with her husband Julian Spear (far right) - Instagram

Paying tribute to her husband, the actress said: “I am desperately sorry to post that we lost my wonderful husband, Julian Spear, today, Dec 9.

“Perfectly fit man but jumped into a freezing outdoor pool which he assumed was heated as per usual yesterday, and he developed a sudden massive brain haemorrhage – our hearts are aching.

“We met at 14 years old and were childhood sweethearts. We went our separate ways, of course, but we reunited in 1977 and had been together since then. He was the healthiest person you could meet, he ate organic food and wholefood.

“He loved life, unbelievably passionate about music. He had an encyclopaedic knowledge of music from 1960s to present. He loved quiz games because of that, he used to make me bad-tempered because he got everything right all the time.”

Carol Royle, seen here in character in Coronation Street, said her husband ‘completed’ her - ITV/Shutterstock

She said Mr Spear ran and swam several times a week in the last few years.

“He completed me. One hundred per cent. He was kind, genuine, generous and lived life to the full,” she continued.

“Apparently there were signs warning the pool was unheated that day but we don’t know where these signs were exactly and how prominent they were.”

Mr Spear had worked with Dire Straits, Tears for Fears, Bon Jovi and Elton John during his time as head of promotions for music company Phonogram.

The couple had two children together.

A David Lloyd spokesman told The Daily Mail: “We are sorry to hear of the passing of Julian Spear who was a member at our Hampton Club.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends.”