Husband gave his wife, 81, a gun to take her own life as he ‘called her bluff’ after she made threats, cops say

Andrea Cavallier
·1 min read
Michael Joseph Krupienski has been charged with homicide after his wife’s suicide death (Erie County Jail)
Michael Joseph Krupienski has been charged with homicide after his wife’s suicide death (Erie County Jail)

An Ohio man is behind bars after he allegedly gave a loaded gun to his wife when she threatened to kill herself - which she then used to take her own life.

Police say 71-year-old Michael Joseph Krupienski handed his wife, 81-year-old Maria, the weapon she used to take her own life on Sunday at their home in Vermilion. When officers arrived, they found Maria dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Vermilion Police Chief Chris Hartung told Fox 8 Cleveland.

The couple had been drinking at the VFW in Avon before returning home, Krupienski told police.

He said the anniversary of their daughter’s suicide was coming up and that Maria, who was under the influence of alcohol, “made suicidal thoughts out loud.”

So Krupienski retrieved a loaded .357-magnum handgun and handed it to her to “call her bluff,” police said. She then shot herself.

Krupienski was arrested and charged with reckless homicide, a third-degree felony. He will be arraigned on Tuesday morning at the Vermilion Municipal Courthouse.

He’s currently being held in the Erie County Jail on no bond.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you. In the UK, people having mental health crises can contact the Samaritans at 116 123 or jo@samaritans.org.

Latest Stories

  • Lawyer for Sean Combs Accuser Claims She Saw 'High-Profile' Person Featured in Tape Allegedly Connected to Diddy

    The attorney claimed the person allegedly didn't appear to be an "active participant in the videotaping"

  • A Troubled Mom Went Out Drinking with a Man. She Didn't Know He Was the 'Cannibal' Killer

    The suspect in Julie Paterson's gruesome 1999 murder proudly confessed, but questions still remain 25 years later

  • Trump Floats a Plan to End Crime Which Is Basically ‘The Purge’

    Donald Trump on Sunday called for “one really violent day” to address crime in America.Speaking at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, the former president falsely claimed that crime has gone “through the roof” and that the phenomenon was “largely because of migrant crime.” He then proposed a solution which sounded disturbingly similar to The Purge—the dystopian 2013 movie in which violence is legalized for a brief window as a means of addressing crime—in which law enforcement would be temporarily pe

  • Montreal's Muslim Maghrebi community sounds alarm on deadly gangs recruiting youth

    MONTREAL — Members of Montreal’s Muslim and Maghrebi communities gathered at a city park on Saturday afternoon to decry – and fight back against – what they described as a “scourge” of street gangs recruiting youth to carry out criminal acts.

  • Florida Republican Accused of Threats to Kill Former Primary Rival

    The Department of Justice charged a former Florida congressional candidate for threatening to “call up” his “Russian-Ukrainian hit squad” to kill his Republican primary opponent in 2021.According to the indictment, William Robert Braddock III repeatedly promised to harm and kill now-Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), identified as Victim 1, and another individual present, known as Victim 2, during a phone call. Victim 2 is described as a “private citizen” and “acquaintance” of Luna.Braddock left the

  • Rapist jailed after 25 years on the run

    Maboob Bostan fled the UK after being charged with offences in the 1990s, West Yorkshire Police say.

  • Belgian Catholic university denounces visiting pope's views on women after he digs in on their role

    BRUSSELS (AP) — Pope Francis’ burdensome trip through Belgium reached new lows on Saturday when defiant Catholic university women demanded to his face a “paradigm change” on women’s issues in the church and then expressed deep disappointment when Francis dug in.

  • At least 64 dead and millions without power after Helene's deadly march across the Southeast

    PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded, without shelter and awaiting rescue Saturday, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 64 people, caused widespread destruction across the U.S. Southeast and left millions without power.

  • Star Texas football player turned serial killer fights execution for murdering teenage twins

    Garcia Glen White's attorneys argue that his mental deficiencies combined with prolonged use of crack cocaine are responsible for the murder of 16-year-old identical twin girls.

  • Over 50 dead as Helene unleashes life-threatening flooding

    Helene continues to unleash its fury across the Southeast after leaving at least 52 people dead in five states, leveling communities, knocking out power and stranding many in floodwaters following the historic storm’s landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Thursday night as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane. Here’s the latest:

  • A child bride won the right to divorce - now the Taliban say it doesn't count

    The Taliban have been revisiting rulings made under the US-backed government, overturning thousands of cases.

  • Truth and Reconciliation: BC community demands answers after death of residential school survivor

    A community in B.C. is demanding answers after the sudden death of a local man who was a residential school survivor. Douglas Eustache’s death on June 9 has sparked concern about how cases involving Indigenous Peoples are handled by police. Now there are calls for a thorough investigation into what happened. Neetu Garcha reports, with a warning that this story contains details that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

  • Pregnant mom of two is ‘completely trapped’ in her North Carolina home

    Jennifer Replogle, a pregnant mother of two young children, is “completely trapped” at home in Tater Hill, North Carolina, elevation 4,200 feet, above Boone, where hurricanes are not the norm.

  • ‘There’s just nothing left.’ Helene wipes out Chimney Rock’s Main Street

    “I’ve never seen concentrated damage like we’ve seen here.”

  • American Man, 72, Pleads Guilty in Russia to Fighting for Ukraine

    A 72-year-old American pensioner on Monday pleaded guilty in a Moscow court to mercenary-related charges, admitting he was paid to fight for Ukraine against Russia, according to state news agency RIA Novosti.“Yes, I agree with the indictment,” the man, identified by Reuters as Stephen James Hubbard, reportedly said at the hearing.The prosecutor in the case alleged that Hubbard signed a contract in February 2022 with a territorial defense unit in Izyum, a city in eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region,

  • Man denies kidnap and murder of teenage girl in 1999 and faces trial in 2026

    Steve Wright, 66, is accused of killing Victoria Hall, 17, whose body was found in a ditch five days after she was last seen alive.

  • US changes tack on Haiti peacekeeping push amid China, Russia opposition

    The United States has dropped a push for the U.N. Security Council to ask for a plan to transform a security mission helping fight armed gangs in Haiti into a formal U.N. peacekeeping operation, a move some diplomats said was made to appease Russia and China. A senior U.S. administration official, however, pushed back against that assessment, saying Washington changed its strategy to support a call last week by the head of Haiti's transition council, Edgard Leblanc, for a U.N. peacekeeping mission.

  • SIU investigating death of man, 25, struck by OPP car in Bala

    Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 25-year-old man who was allegedly struck by an unmarked police vehicle in Bala, Ont. Sunday morning.Around 6 a.m. Sunday, an Ontario Provincial Police officer driving an unmarked police vehicle in Bala struck a pedestrian on Highway 169, according to a news release from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).Bala is located about 200 kilometres north of Toronto, and approximately halfway between Barrie and Parry Sound.The pedestrian was ta

  • Man dead after Scarborough stabbing

    A man has died after he was stabbed in Scarborough Saturday evening, Toronto police say.Police and emergency services were called to 20 Brimwood Blvd. near Brimley Road and Finch Avenue East around 6:45 p.m. for a stabbing.Duty Insp. Jeff Bassingthwaite said first responders arrived and began life-saving efforts, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, police said the circumstances that led to the stabbing are unknown.There is also no word on an

  • Trump is pointing to new numbers on migrants with criminal pasts. Here's what they show

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are pointing to newly released immigration enforcement data to bolster their argument that the Biden administration is letting migrants who have committed serious crimes go free in the U.S. But the numbers have been misconstrued without key context.