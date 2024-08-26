Husband of missing Virginia mom accused of murder
Criminal complaint documents reveal disturbing details about the disappearance of 28-year-old Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a Virginia mother who has been missing for weeks. According to the documents obtained by WJLA, Mamta’s husband Naresh Bhatt, facing a felony charge of concealing a body, allegedly killed her “on or about” July 30 and dragged her body from their Manassas Park home. During a recent court appearance, Bhatt was denied bail.
Uncovered evidence: Mamta was last seen at her workplace, UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, on July 27, leading her co-workers to request a welfare check on Aug. 2. The search of the couple’s home uncovered evidence suggesting that Mamta’s body was moved and dragged inside the residence. Investigators used BlueStar Technology to detect blood stains and spatter, including in the bathroom and on the carpet. Further investigation revealed that Mamta's phone went silent after July 29, and evidence showed Naresh purchased cleaning supplies and knives around the time of her disappearance.
Ongoing investigation: Prosecutors accuse Bhatt of making inconsistent statements about Mamta's whereabouts and failing to report her missing until Aug. 6. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 24. The couple's 11-month-old daughter is being cared for by a Department of Social Services-approved caregiver. Mamta’s family from Nepal is seeking emergency custody of the child and is working to come to the U.S. as her case continues to unfold.
