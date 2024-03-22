Husband of 'Selling Sunset' star arrested again, allegedly violated emergency restraining order

Los Angeles police arrested the husband of former "Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn for the second time this week, accusing him of violating an emergency restraining order issued after he allegedly threw a heavy object that hit their 2-year-old child.

Police took Christian Richard Dumontet, 45, into custody Wednesday evening at the couple's Hollywood Hills home, authorities said.

There is no indication Quinn or their child was at the home at the time. Dumontet, who uses the name Christian Richard professionally, was released Thursday morning on $30,000 bond, booking records show.

He was arrested at the same location Tuesday afternoon after what police said was a domestic violence incident. He allegedly threw a heavy object at Quinn, sources said, but it missed her and struck the young boy, who was injured.

The child and Quinn went to a hospital Tuesday after police responded, and Dumontet was led away in handcuffs, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation who were not authorized to speak publicly. Dumontet was booked into jail a few hours later, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Quinn was granted an emergency protective order, as is standard practice in domestic violence incidents. Such orders typically forbid the person subject to the order from going to the home of the person given the protected status.

Quinn was a star of the Netflix reality series "Selling Sunset," a show that The Times in 2019 described as "probing the cheesy conventions of L.A.’s celebritized real estate world."

The focus of the show is the Sunset Strip's Oppenheim Group, one of L.A.'s premier real estate agencies, Quinn was described as the show's "brassy provocateur."

Quinn and Dumontet's December 2019 wedding, described by Oprah Daily as "Gothic Winter Wonderland-themed," was featured on the reality series. Quinn wore black.

The couple's child, Christian Georges Dumontet, was born in 2021. Quinn left "Selling Sunset" after five seasons.

