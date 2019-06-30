Husband of triathlete killed in Mont-Tremblant slams race organizers for 'vague, cryptic' account of her death

When Ken Morris got a call at 1 p.m. last Sunday to come down to the medical tent at the site of the Ironman 70.3 event in Mont-Tremblant, in Quebec's Laurentians, he wasn't worried.

He'd been tracking the progress of his wife, Jill Levy Morris, 46, on his cellphone, and he knew she'd passed the final turnaround of the race's 90-kilometre bike portion some time before.

At that point, the Florida triathlete was three hours and 45 minutes into her ride — a half an hour ahead of where she'd expected to be, with just nine kilometres to go before she should be starting her run.

He assumed she'd had a minor mishap.

"I thought she probably had some scratches or bruises or something," he said. "When I got there, I was met by two women — and not Jill. That's when I knew something was going on."

The women told him he couldn't see his wife yet and made him sit down until two men arrived, about half an hour later, to break it to him that his wife was dead.

"Naturally, I went nuts," he said.

A 'medical event'

"They said it was a medical event," Morris recalled, in an interview with CBC News. "That's something that upsets you because it is very vague and cryptic."

He said the race officials made it sound like Jill had perhaps suffered a heart attack or some other coronary-related incident out on the course. They told him she'd veered into the path of a race support vehicle. It was only days later he learned she died after being crushed under the truck's wheels.

"They told me they believed that's what it was," he said of race officials' version that the death was a medical event. "I don't know to this day if they were treating her for that, or treating her for trauma — or what."

Indeed, "a medical event" is how Ironman 70.3 organizers described Jill's death in a brief post to their Facebook group at 6 p.m. Sunday, a couple of hours after the end of the race.

"In respect of the family's privacy, we will have no further comment," read the post.

Event officials have stuck to that position: Ironman's public relations arm at World Triathlon Corporation headquarters in Tampa Bay, Fla., referred all questions to "local authorities."

In a brief phone conversation with CBC News Friday, Mont-Tremblant's race director Dominique Piché said he could not say anything more while the triathlete's death is under investigation.

Struck by race vehicle

Talking to officials right after his wife's death, Ken was left to understand that Jill had been suffering from some kind of ailment as she climbed Duplessis Road, near the 87.5-kilometre mark on the bike course, where she'd encountered two race support vehicles parked on the shoulder.

Somehow she had swerved into the path of one of those vehicles as it had pulled out onto the roadway, and the vehicle had been unable to avoid running her over.

According to what witnesses told Mont-Tremblant police, the triathlete had been pale and sick-looking.

"An investigation is ongoing into exactly what happened," said police spokesperson Alexandre Boucher.

"The woman veered from her lane and hit a race vehicle that was coming in the opposite direction."

Boucher says the driver of the vehicle will not face repercussions.

Coroner rules out heart issues

It was not until Wednesday, three days after the fatal incident, that her husband got a call from the Quebec coroner and learned what had killed his wife.

