Husband and wife charity founders made MBEs

A husband and wife duo who have helped raise millions of pounds for children's hospitals since their first daughter's death have been appointed MBEs in the New Year Honours List.

Actors Jim Murray and Sarah Parish, who live near Winchester, set up The Murray Parish Trust after Ella-Jayne died aged nine months in 2009 because of a congenital heart defect.

She spent nearly half of her life in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICA) at Southampton Hospital, and the couple have raised money for it and others around the country.

Other Hampshire-based recipients include former sub-postmaster Jo Hamilton, Southampton University's Prof Gill Reid and TV presenter Alan Titchmarsh, who become CBEs.

Mr Murray and Ms Parish, who met while working on the BBC's drama Cutting It and subsequently had a second daughter, said they were "deeply humbled and incredibly grateful" to be recognised.

"Founding The Murray Parish Trust 10 years ago was born from a deeply personal journey, and it has been a privilege to see the impact we've been able to make together with our supporters, partners and the amazing communities we serve," they added.

"This honour is not just for us - it's for everyone who has stood by our mission to create brighter futures for seriously ill children and their families. Thank you for believing in what we do and for helping us make a difference."

Ms Hamilton's story was a central strand of ITV's dramatisation of the Horizon IT scandal and she said she was left with "survivor's guilt" after settling with the Post Office earlier this year.

The mother-of-two was prosecuted for a £36,000 shortfall at her Post Office in South Warnborough in 2006 and was persuaded to plead guilty to a charge of false accounting.

She took up cleaning jobs, had to mortgage her house twice, borrowed money from friends and received donations from her local community to pay back the funds.

Her conviction was overturned in 2021 when it was discovered that more than 700 sub-postmasters and postmistresses were prosecuted because of a faulty accounting system.

Alan Titchmarsh, who lives in Alton, said he was delighted to receive a CBE, in part for his work with charities [BBC]

Former Ground Force presenter Alan Titchmarsh, who lives in Alton, is appointed CBE for his services to horticulture and charity, 25 years after being appointed MBE.

He said his latest award was "an enormous shock" but that he was "thrilled and delighted".

Mr Titchmarsh serves as the president of Perennial, which is the UK's only charity dedicated to helping people in horticulture, and Plant Heritage, which aims to conserve the diversity of garden plants.

Southampton University's Prof Reid was the first woman to work in its chemistry department, its first woman professor and the first woman to lead it.

She has been a champion for broadening science's appeal and has been recognised for her services to chemical sciences and to inclusion and diversity.

Ken Galton, from Fareham, will receive the British Empire Medal (BEM) for his services to hazel coppicing and to heritage crafts.

The 89-year-old told the BBC he started making wooden hurdles aged 15 and was "honoured and quite surprised – but taking it all in my stride".

"I tried sitting down but I got bored. I like to keep English crafts going," he added.

Ranil Jayawardena, previously Conservative MP for North East Hampshire and Liz Truss' environment secretary, is knighted, while Southampton Test's former Labour MP of 27 years, Alan Whitehead, is appointed CBE.

Other honours recipients include:

Cdr Pete Evans - the commanding officer of Portsmouth-based HMS Diamond, which shot down nine drones and a Houthi missile in the Middle East during operations over winter/spring 2022/23, is appointed OBE

Rob Bosshardt - the former chief executive of the Royal Naval Benevolent Trust is appointed CBE for services to veterans' welfare

Rod Bransgrove - the former chairman of Hampshire County Cricket Club is also appointed CBE for services to sport.

Kay Linnell - a forensic accountant and key adviser to the Justice for Sub-postmasters Alliance, who lives in Basingstoke, is also appointed CBE for services to justice

