Husband and Wife Driving in Different Directions Both Hit the Same Deer on Kansas Road

Dozens of deer-related car crashes have occurred in the state in recent days as breeding season peaks

As Kansas authorities warn of an uptick in deer-related crashes, a husband and wife said they both hit the same deer while traveling in different cars.

Gina Morgan told NBC affiliate KSN that at the time, she was driving in one direction, while her husband, Ronnie Morgan, was headed the other way.

She hit the deer first, and then moments later, Ronnie said he also slammed into a deer.

“When she told me she hit a deer, I’m like, ‘There’s not another chance that there was not the same deer.' " he told the outlet. "So I was like, ‘Yeah, I hit the same deer.' "



Gina’s vehicle sustained about $6,000 in damages, while her husband's vehicle sustained less damage, according to KSN. It remains unclear if the deer survived.

Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) recently shared a post on Facebook warning the public about the uptick in deer-related car crashes in the state.

In just one day — Thursday, Nov. 14 — authorities responded to 25 deer-related crashes. As if that's not enough, they went on to say that they also expected around 85 car-deer crash reports to be filed from incidents that occurred the previous day.

Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C Kansas Highway Patrol shares an image of a car that recently collided with a deer.

Authorities said these kinds of crashes are common in the state at this time of year due to breeding season, according to KSN.

“If you’re driving through areas where you often spot deer, slow down and stay extra alert,” police department said in their Facebook post. “This is the time of year when deer are on the move.”

As a tip, KHP suggested those who see a deer cross the road should “start looking left and right” for more deer, rather than watch the first deer run away.

“Deer often travel in groups, and it’s usually the second or third deer that people end up hitting,” the police department said.

KHP also recommended people “don’t swerve if a deer jumps out in front” of their vehicles. “Brake if you can and stay in control,” they said. “Swerving can lead to even more dangerous situations.”

