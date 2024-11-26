Husband of woman found dead in car boot was previously arrested for domestic abuse claim

Harshita Brella, whose body was found in a car boot in Ilford, East London, was strangled to death - Instagram

The husband of a woman found murdered in the boot of a car was previously arrested after his wife made a report of domestic abuse against him.

An international manhunt has been launched for Pankaj Lamba after 24-year-old Harshita Brella’s body was found in Ilford in east London on Nov 14.

Ms Brella is believed to have been killed in Corby, Northamptonshire, on Nov 10, with Lamba, 23, named by police as a prime suspect in her killing.

Detectives from Northamptonshire Police believe Pankaj Lamba has fled the country - Northamptonshire Police

The IOPC have said they are investigating Northamptonshire Police after Harshita made a report of domestic abuse in August.

Lamba was arrested on Sept 3 and released with bail conditions and a domestic violence protection notice, they added.