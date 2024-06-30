Huskers in 2024 Paris Olympics: 2 track and field stars qualify for international teams
Nebraska Track and Field took to social media to announce their achievements.
Formula One legend and former Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher, 55, has lived a reclusive life with his family away from the glare of the spotlight since his skiing accident in 2013…
Patrick Mahomes took a cute pic of his daughter and stood by with a beverage as his son had a tantrum
LAS VEGAS (AP) — It meant little to Trevor Connelly what spot he was selected in the NHL draft — first round or beyond — due to the regrettable decision he made in the past.
After answering six straight questions from reporters, Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark insisted they address teammate Aliyah Boston, who had been sitting next to her the whole time.
LAS VEGAS — The Utah Hockey Club made a big splash on the NHL draft's second day.
MONTREAL — Andre De Grasse crossed the finish line with his arms open wide, certain he’d just sprinted to yet another Canadian title in the 100 metres. So the six-time Olympic medallist was surprised to see Ottawa’s Eliezer Adjibi listed first on the board at Claude-Robillard sports complex. "I was kind of confused. I mean, I thought I won, I didn't see anybody in my peripheral,” De Grasse said. “I was like, OK, maybe I got snuck up on the outside or something, because I didn't see anybody.” Luc
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sha'Carri Richardson got passed on the outside down the stretch and finished fourth in the 200-meter final at U.S. track trials Saturday, meaning she'll only have one chance for an individual Olympic gold medal next month in Paris.
Football clubs worldwide are set to splash the cash again this summer and there’s a good chance we might see transfer records tumble at several sides.The transfer market has been a never-ending upwa...
For the second time this season, a dog bite has sidelined a prominent LPGA player.
TORONTO — Bullpen depth was at the heart of the Toronto Blue Jays' success last year. This season, injuries and other issues have depleted that.
LAS VEGAS — Ivan Demidov started to learn English some 18 months ago. The idea was he might need it for a future career in the NHL.
MIAMI GARDENS, Florida (AP) — Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has been suspended for one match and will miss his team's last Copa America group match against Peru on Saturday.
BERLIN (AP) — Defending champion Italy crashed out of the European Championship after losing to Switzerland 2-0 in the last 16 on Saturday.
EASTBOURNE — Canada's Leylah Fernandez has advanced to the final of the Rothesay International grass-court tennis tournament.
"These mfs arguing about golf while people can’t afford groceries." – @Rhymestyle
VANCOUVER — Vancouver Canucks defenceman Nikita Zadorov appears to be headed to the free agent market.
Buyout season is underway around the NHL as teams clear salary cap space for upcoming moves.
BERLIN (AP) — Defending champion Italy aims to continue its dominance over Switzerland to reach the quarterfinals of the European Championship on Saturday. Switzerland hasn’t beaten Italy for 31 years and has only eight wins from their previous 61 meetings. But the Swiss are unbeaten this year and their only loss in 2023 came in the last game of qualifying. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. local (1600 GMT) on Saturday. Here’s what to know about the match:
TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doesn't see himself as the Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse leader, but his recent hot streak is certainly leading by example.
LeBron James is going to move toward a new contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Paul George and Klay Thompson may simply be on the move to new teams.