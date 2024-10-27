Huskers lose heartbreaker to Ohio State

Latest Stories
- FTW Outdoors
Ref tries to explain the blatant facemask no-call on Rams safety vs Vikings
It was the call that just about every saw in real time and shouted "THAT'S A FACEMASK PENALTY!!" at their screens. Sam Darnold was sacked in the Los Angeles Rams' end zone by Byron Young for a safety, but refs didn't throw a flag for a facemask. So what the heck ha
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Ex-Oilers Enforcer Tries To Spark New Team
The former Edmonton Oilers power forward fought the same player that Darnell Nurse did a few games ago.
- FTW Outdoors
The Baker Mayfield and ZYN nicotine pouches controversy, explained
Baker Mayfield is getting a lot of attention for something he did earlier in the week that was caught by NFL fans on social media. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB was busted by cameras on the sideline of the team's loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday as he appeared
- FTW Outdoors
Who is Shohei Ohtani's wife? Meet Mamiko Tanaka.
Shohei Ohtani hits tons of home runs, and early in 2024, he dropped one of his biggest bombshells: the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar revealed he had gotten married. He didn't reveal his bride's name at that point. But then we learned that it was Japanese
- FTW Outdoors
Who is Aaron Judge's wife? Meet Samantha Bracksieck.
Aaron Judge has fast become one of the best sluggers in all of baseball, and he's had his wife Samantha Bracksieck by his side during that meteoric rise and even before that. Turns out, per People, they met in high school in California and then both attended Fresno
- FTW Outdoors
World Series fans made the same joke after umps ruled fan interference on a possible Yankees home run
In a controversial call in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series on Friday night, a fly ball from the bat of New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres was caught by a fan at Dodger Stadium. It was ultimately ruled as fan interference by the
- The Hockey News - New York Rangers
How The Rangers Turned Matt Rempe From A Gem Into Garbage
Here's why the Rangers should have given Matt Rempe more of a chance.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Former Bruins Goalie Let Go From New Team
This former Boston Bruins goalie was released from his professional tryout.
- The Hockey News - New York Rangers
Alexis Lafrenière Reportedly Agrees To Massive Contract Extension With Rangers
Here's the latest on Alexis Lafrenière’s contract situation with the Rangers.
- The Canadian Press
Freddie Freeman's World Series grand slam sparks a joyous family moment in a difficult year
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman scooped up his youngest son and held him tight, planting kisses on the blond head of 3-year-old Maximus. The slugger's wife, Chelsea, corralled their other two sons for a family photo on the Dodger Stadium field where Dad had just created an indelible moment in baseball lore.
- The Hockey News
Where Does Sundin Rank In History Of Maple Leafs Legends?
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Mats Sundin is back in the public eye with a new book on his life. But Adam Proteau says Sundin's place in Leafs history shouldn't be over-inflated.
- Kansas City Star
Chiefs-Raiders prediction: Why KC-Las Vegas line is a first in the NFL this season
Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell is 4-1-1 against the spread for KC’s games this season. Here’s his pick for Chiefs-Raiders.
- Hello!
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis rock personalized tees with their 2 kids for very rare public appearance
Ashton Kutcher and Mika Kunis treated their two kids to a fun night out in Los Angeles on October 25, 2024 as they watched the Los Angeles Dodgers win the first game of the 2024 World Series. See the pictures here...
- USA TODAY Sports
Alabama, Notre Dame lead college football winners and losers from Week 9
There are highs and lows each weekend in college football. The winners and losers from Week 9 action includes Alabama's convincing defeat of Missouri.
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs Face Potential Roster Changes as Jani Hakanpaa and Connor Dewar Are ‘Getting Close’ to Playing
Both players on are long-term injured reserve and are eligible to come off of it on Nov. 1.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up his lineup advice for every Week 8 game.
- USA TODAY Sports
Will Jayden Daniels play this week? Latest Week 8 injury updates on Commanders QB
Jayden Daniels suffered a rib injury against the Panthers. Will the Commanders QB play against the Bears in Week 8?
- The Hockey News - Philadelphia Flyers
Former Flyers Star Generating Big Trade Interest
This former Philadelphia Flyers defenseman is starting to generate interest.
- USA TODAY Sports
Fantasy Football roundup: Week 8 rankings, sleepers, start/sit 'em, and more advice
Fantasy football managers, it's time to pick your Week 8 lineup. Need advice? Here's everything you need to know for Sunday.
- People
Jason Kelce Responds to Fans Complaining About His Constant TV Presence: ‘Couldn’t Agree More’
The Philadelphia Eagles alum jokingly replied to a post on X that questioned whether he's appearing in too many commercials