Huskies QB long road from Tampa Bay Tech to the National Championship Game

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. has a chance Monday to enter rarified air if his team can capture the national championship with a victory over Michigan. And while Seattle is a long way from Tampa, the ties couldn't be stronger. Penix's parents said they knew a long time ago that their son could be a star. His mother, Takisha, said she saw something special in Michael, Jr. while he was playing quarterback at 7 and 8 years old.