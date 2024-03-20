Hussar plans centennial project, proposes elevator

The Hussar Historical Society (HHS) asked Wheatland County Council at the Tuesday, March 12 Special Council Meeting, for a letter of support to submit with their grant applicationsmfor their Centennial Project for 2028.

The HHS has partnered with the Hussar Lions Club to create a plan for a free-standing elevator in Hussar’s east end at the entrance to the Village. The size of the elevator will be approximately 30 feet by 40 feet, by 50 feet tall. It will promote the history and the significance of the grain history to the community, and act as a rest stop, with public washrooms and a historical walk around courtyard. There will also be a picnic area and a fenced-in area for dogs.

The Village of Hussar has shown their support of the project and approvals have been received from Alberta Transportation and Palliser Planning.

In a letter to Peter Sanden of the HHS, John Houseman with Heavy™️, the Calgary based company overseeing the development of the project, provided the Grain Elevator Schematic Package.

“The proposed feature offers an engaging element for the residents and visitors of Hussar and an elegant homage to the historic, ever-present prairie grain elevator. We have worked to balance aesthetics, longevity, maintenance and cost,” states Houseman. “We look forward to reviewing this package with you and are excited to move into turning the Hussar Grain Elevator feature into a reality.”

The grant, if awarded to the HHS, will be used toward the construction part of the project.

Amanda Ragsdale, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Drumheller Mail