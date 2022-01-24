Husso stops 38 shots as surging St. Louis Blues down Vancouver Canucks 3-1

VANCOUVER — Michael DiPietro had another shot at living out his childhood dream on Sunday.

With three Vancouver Canucks goalies in COVID-19 protocol, the 22-year-old netminder made his second NHL start, nearly three years after the first.

"I definitely wasn’t as nervous as last time but the nerves were still there," DiPietro said after the undermanned Canucks dropped a 3-1 decision to the St. Louis Blues.

"I just tried to stretch, keep my mind as calm as possible leading up to the game, kind of shake away the butterflies as early as I could. It’s a childhood dream any time you get to play hockey for a living, especially in the NHL.”

In his first NHL game on Feb. 11, 2019, DiPietro was torched as the San Jose Sharks routed the Canucks 7-2.

The goalie fared better Sunday, stopping 14 shots as he became the fourth man to take the crease for Vancouver this season.

All-star Thatcher Demko, backup Jaroslav Halak and taxi squad netminder Spencer Martin are all in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol alongside forwards Bo Horvat, Conor Garland and J.T. Miller. Assistant coaches Scott Walker and Kyle Gustafson were added to the list on Sunday.

Arturs Silovs of the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks also tested positive for the virus, forcing Vancouver to sign University of B.C. goalie Rylan Toth to an amateur tryout agreement so he could act as DiPietro's backup.

“Things happen quickly. Just when you think you know what’s going to happen, things change," DiPietro said.

Vancouver outshot St. Louis 39-17 on Sunday but struggled to beat Blues goalie Ville Husso, who stopped 38 shots and has a .963 save percentage in his last five games.

“When somebody plays well, it always give the teammates positive emotions, but especially when a goalie is making these performances, like almost every night and we're very really happy for him," said St. Louis right-winger Vladimir Tarasenko. "He's a great guy and he works so hard to get success and he's getting it right now and it's fun to see."

Justin Faulk had a goal and an assist for the Blues, while Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou both scored in the second period and Tarasenko registered a pair of assists.

"Our goalie was really good tonight and we scored a couple timely goals and that was the difference in the hockey game," said head coach Craig Berube. "Our penalty kill did a good job killing things off, got a power-play goal again. The special teams came through and our goalie came through."

Tanner Pearson had the lone goal for the Canucks (18-19-4).

Vancouver needs to shoot more, said head coach Bruce Boudreau.

“Right now we’re having a hard time scoring," he said. "We have a couple of breakaways here and there, we have a couple of great looks. And the one time we do score, two guys jump on the ice.

"I’m really happy with the way they worked and the way they cared. Just I expect to win every time we go on the ice so I’m unhappy with that result.”

Down 3-1 with less than 90 seconds on the game clock, Vancouver pulled DiPietro in favour of an extra attacker.

Tarasenko nearly potted an empty-net strike, but was swarmed by a trio of Canucks intent on not giving up another goal.

Kyrou cushioned St. Louis' lead 16:43 into the second period, sending a rocket of a shot through traffic. The puck appeared to ping off the shaft of DiPietro's stick and in.

Faulk and Tarasenko both assisted on the play. Tarasenko has points in his last nine games, with six goals and nine assists across the stretch.

He also figured in the power-play goal that put the Blues up 2-1 early in the second period after the Canucks were called for too many men.

Tarasenko sliced a pass to Schenn, who was stationed at the back door. Schenn poked it in for his ninth goal of the year.

St. Louis was 1 for 3 on the power play Sunday while Vancouver went scoreless on four opportunities with the man advantage.

Faulk drew St. Louis even ahead of the first intermission. Oskar Sundqvist blasted a pass to Faulk at the front of the net and the defenceman deflected it from between his legs, sending the puck careening into the crossbar and in at the 18:33 mark.

Two Blues had just stepped out of the box when the Canucks put away the first goal of the game 16:30 into the first period.

Vancouver's Matthew Highmore got tangled up with both Ivan Barbashev and Torey Krug in St. Louis territory. Barbashev was called for roughing and Krug for removing Highmore's helmet.

Vancouver managed five shots on the ensuing five-on-three power play, but Husso turned them all away. As the penalties expired, Pearson picked up Alex Chiasson's rebound at the side of the net and rifled it over the goalie.

Elias Pettersson registered an assist on the play, marking the 100th of his NHL career.

Sunday marked a major milestone for Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau, who coached his 1,000th NHL game.

Hired by Vancouver on Dec. 5, the 67-year-old former NHL centre has worked behind the bench for the Washington Capitals, Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild. In 2008, he won the Jack Adams Award as the league’s top coach after guiding the floundering Caps through a bounceback campaign.

Boudreau's wife Crystal and two of their children were in the crowd Sunday as the milestone was marked with a video tribute before puck drop. Several of the coach's former players — including Marcus Foligno, Alex Ovechkin and Kevin Bieksa — and colleagues like Stan Bowman delivered congratulatory messages.

Boudreau admitted to getting a bit emotional on the bench.

“You never know how you leave (players) when you get fired," the coach said. "You don’t know if it’s the players don’t want to play for you, what have you. But when you see those players saying those things, it gets to you a little bit.”

The Blues are set to face the Flames in Calgary on Monday. The Canucks wrap a three-game homestand when they host the Oilers on Tuesday.

NOTES: Pavel Buchnevich didn't make the trip to Vancouver with his Blues teammates. The left-winger was returned from COVID protocol to play in St. Louis' 5-0 win over the Kraken in Seattle on Friday, but could not cross the border into Canada because he had tested positive for the virus in the last 10 days. … Sunday marked the first time the two teams have played since Jan. 27, 2020 when the Canucks beat the Blues 3-1 in Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2022.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • US detains smuggling ship, UK seizes drugs in Mideast waters

    The U.S. Navy announced Sunday it seized a boat in the Gulf of Oman carrying fertilizer used to make explosives that was caught last year smuggling weapons to Yemen. The British royal navy said it confiscated 1,041 kilograms (2,295 pounds) of illegal drugs in the same waters. The interdictions were just the latest in the volatile waters of the Persian Gulf as American and British authorities step up seizures of contraband during the grinding conflict in Yemen and ongoing drug trafficking in the region.

  • Bernie Sanders says Senate Republicans are 'laughing all the way to Election Day' over the lack of votes on consequential legislation

    "They have not had to cast one bloody vote — which shows us where they're at," Sanders said of the legislative inaction. "We have got to change that."

  • Faulk lifts Blues to 3-1 win over short-handed Canucks

    Justin Faulk had a goal and an assist and the St. Louis Blues beat the undermanned Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Sunday night. Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues, and Vladimir Tarasenko had two assists. Ville Husso stopped 38 shots and has a .963 save-percentage in his last five games.

  • Canada's Walker, Snith 8th in Olympic men's luge tune-up in St. Moritz

    Tristan Walker and Justin Snith adjusted well to their first time racing on the non-refrigerated track in St. Moritz, Switzerland, paddling to the fastest start times in both heats for a season-best finish in Saturday's luge World Cup doubles finale. The 30-year-old Canadians, who are gearing up for their fourth Olympic appearance next month in Beijing, have struggled all season to reach their top form. "The starts were very good. We feel like we've been short-changed by the timing eyes over the

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Cold weather brings LRT trains to a halt

    Chilly weather brought five trains on the Confederation Line to a halt Saturday morning after cold temperatures created local power grid issues. Repairs are underway and the trains will remain stopped until they can be safely removed from the light rail line, according to an afternoon update from the City of Ottawa. Riders were able to get off the trains at stations on the line, the city said. Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM) sent technicians to investigate, with their initial inspections findin

  • AP Top Stories January 22 P

    Here’s the latest for Saturday, January 22: NYPD officer killed, 2nd critical in Harlem shooting; Ukraine says batch of US military aid has arrived; Wildfire along California's Big Sur forces evacuations; Former circus performer rescues neglected tigers.

  • N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 6 deaths reported Saturday, 125 people in hospital

    New Brunswick reported six deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday. There are 125 people in hospital due to the virus. Two people 90 and over in the Moncton region, a person 80 to 89 in the Saint John region, a person 70 to 79 and a person 90 and over in the Fredericton region and a person 80 to 89 in the Miramichi region, have died, according to a news release. The COVID-19 death toll is the worst for a single day in the province since the start of the pandemic. New Brunswick now has 207 COVID-1

  • High-ranking Toronto police officer to appear before disciplinary tribunal to face charges

    A high-ranking officer is due to appear before a Toronto police disciplinary tribunal on Monday to face seven charges under Ontario's Police Services Act. Supt. Stacy Clarke is charged with breach of confidence, insubordination and discreditable conduct, according to Meaghan Gray, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service. Clarke is due to make her first appearance before the Toronto police disciplinary tribunal on Monday morning. The notices of the hearing, which will contain details of the a

  • Burkina Faso: Government denies coup attempt underway after gunfire at military bases

    Gunfire was reported at military barracks across the country on Sunday, prompting the government to deny the army was taking over.View on euronews

  • Sask.'s chief medical health officer predicts increase in COVID hospitalizations

    Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer says COVID-19 hospital numbers could go up to as high as 300 to 500 or more in the next few weeks due to the high Omicron infection rate. On Friday the province reported 23 people with the disease under intensive care – 15 of them for COVID-19-related illnesses – but Dr. Saqib Shahab said ICU pressures could increase to 75, 100 or more patients. "Many provinces have seen hospitalizations during the Omicron wave that are much higher than what they saw i

  • Around 40 Yellowknife residents gather in –30 C to protest public health measures

    Despite frigid temperatures on Saturday, around 40 protesters gathered in front of a downtown Yellowknife building to voice their disapproval of current public health measures. The protesters gathered at noon as temperatures dipped past –30 C, close to –40 C with wind chill. "Well, as you can see, everyone is pretty bundled up," said Wade Friesen, the event's organizer. "You'll see people's commitment to the cause." The protest is part of an event happening in several cities across Canada — incl

  • Olympic dreams come true for Kosovo skier Kiana Kryeziu

    BROD, Kosovo (AP) — +++ TO MOVE AT 0300 GMT MONDAY +++ Competing in the giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics will be a giant step for 17-year-old Kiana Kryeziu and her country of Kosovo. Kryeziu is the first female athlete from Kosovo at the Winter Games after she met the qualifying standard during races held in Italy. “I really didn’t expect it would happen this early," Kryeziu told The Associated Press. "It was one of my biggest goals. It was one of my dreams and now all is becoming reality.”

  • N.S. reports 82 people in COVID-19 hospital units on Saturday

    Nova Scotia is reporting that there are 82 people in designated COVID-19 hospital units on Saturday, including 11 people in intensive care. The abbreviated release did not include information about the number of people admitted and discharged from hospital. There are 287 people in hospital with COVID-19: 82 hospitalized due to the virus. 84 identified as positive upon arrival, but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care. 121

  • Prince Edward Island logs 209 new COVID-19 cases, one virus-related death

    Prince Edward Island's chief medical officer confirmed today that another Islander has died as a result of COVID-19. Dr. Heather Morrison issued a statement saying the individual was in their 80s. Morrison also reported 209 new cases of the disease as of this morning, bringing the active case count to 2,484. The new cases are under investigation. Over the past week, there have been an average of 279 new cases reported every day. As of Sunday, there were nine people with COVID-19 recovering in ho

  • Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

    Ottawa's COVID-19 hospitalizations and wastewater levels remain stable. Three new deaths reported Sunday. Today's Ottawa update There are now 93 Ottawa residents in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19, according to Sunday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH), six more than yesterday. Fourteen of those patients are in an ICU. Both numbers are high but stable. These hospital numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-1

  • Quebec Liberals propose specialized team to coordinate reopening of economy

    The leader of Quebec's official opposition (PLQ) is calling on the province to create a squad to coordinate the reopening of the province's economy as well as prepare for potential next waves of the pandemic. At a news conference Sunday, Dominique Anglade unveiled her plan for a "COVIE-19 unit" with a goal of adapting to life with the virus and preventing the economy from closing down in the event of a future wave. Anglade criticized the Quebec government's "short-term management" of the pandemi

  • UK claims Russia seeking to replace Ukraine government with pro-Moscow ally

    The UK government says it has intelligence information that Moscow is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv, a claim Russia has dismissed as nonsense.View on euronews

  • Asian shares mixed, extending Wall Street losses

    BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed Monday in Asia after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020. Benchmarks declined in Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but rose in Tokyo. Shanghai was little changed. U.S. futures were higher. Investors have been growing increasingly worried about how aggressively the Federal Reserve, which holds a policy meeting this week, might act to cool rising inflation. Historically low interest rates, dubbed quantitative easing, or QE, have helped supp

  • National recall in place for cake product containing undeclared milk

    A cake product sold nationally is being recalled because the product's label didn't say it had milk. Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. is recalling Shirakiku-brand Baked Red Bean Cake. In a notice issued Saturday by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, it said recalled products should be thrown out or returned to where they were purchased from. The agency warns that for people with an allergy to milk, eating the product may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction. MORE TOP STORIES