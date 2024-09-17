Huw Edwards: Attorney general under pressure to appeal against ‘lenient’ sentence for ex-BBC presenter

The attorney general is coming under pressure to ask for a legal review of the suspended sentence handed to former BBC presenter Huw Edwards.

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice has told The Independent that he is writing to Lord Hermer asking him to appeal the six-month suspended sentence for the disgraced BBC personality who previously admitted three charges of “making” indecent photographs.

The court heard that the 63-year-old paid up to £1,500 to Alex Williams, 25, who sent Edwards 41 illegal images, seven of which were of category A, the very worst kind.

Of those images shared over WhatsApp, the estimated age of most of the children was between 13 and 15, while one was aged as young as between seven and nine.

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards stands in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, London (Elizabeth Cook/PA) (PA Wire)

The sentence has provoked widespread anger but can only be made stronger if it is shown to be “unduly lenient”.

It has been pointed out that the climate change Just Stop Oil activists who blocked the M25 got sentences of four and five years in prison. Even before Edwards was sentenced, Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay had questioned why protesters were getting longer sentences than sexual offenders.

Others have argued that some who were arrested for the summer riots were given a disproportionate sentence compared to Edwards.

A number of posts across social media noted that people received prison sentences for posting derogatory memes or “shouting at a police dog” while Edwards avoided prison despite having more than 40 indecent images of children.

Mr Tice told The Independent: “The attorney general and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) must take the appropriate legal steps immediately to review this weak pathetic sentence for Huw Edwards, which reinforces to millions of Brits that we are subject to two-tier justice.

“There is little more serious than child sex crimes which devastate the victims”

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice has written to the attorney general(Maja Smiejkowska/PA) (PA Wire)

The attorney general and CPS have the power to appeal sentences they believe are “unduly lenient”. However, if a sentence conforms with sentencing guidelines then it is difficult to have it increased.

As attorney general in 2022, Suella Braverman made a successful appeal for a stronger sentence for Frankie Smith who allowed her 16-moth old daughter Star Hobson to be killed by her partner Savannah Brockhill. However, her appeal against the sentences for the killers of PC Andrew Harper was unsuccessful.

Passing sentence, the chief magistrate, District Judge Paul Goldspring, told the previously beloved household name that his “long-earned reputation is in tatters” after committing the “extremely serious” offences, stressing that the financial and reputational damage he suffered was “the natural consequence of your behaviour which you brought upon yourself”.

Edwards presented mental health issues, strains in his marriage and his relationship with his own father as mitigating factors.

Among the 377 sexual images discovered by police – sent to Edwards by Williams between December 2020 and August 2021 – were the seven category A images, which are of the most serious type, 12 category B images, and 22 category C images.

But the judge did say he believed the former broadcaster’s remorse was genuine and that his mental health at the time of the offences could have impaired his decision-making.

The chief magistrate said: “I am of the clear view that you do not present a risk or danger to the public at large, specifically to children. There is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”

BBC director general Tim Davie has suggested that he can see no way back to the BBC for the veteran broadcaster, who was the voice for state occasions such as the Queen’s funeral.

Speaking at the Royal Television Society (RTS) London conference, Davie said Edwards' offences were "appalling crimes" and that "there's no doubt that an affair like this impacts our reputation".

Presenter Amol Rajan asked Davie why Edwards' pay continued after the BBC was made aware of the 62-year-old’s arrest. He replied that "we decided that pay continues until someone is charged" and added: "I think it was the right decision based on current policy."

Rajan asked Davie how the BBC was getting back Edwards' £200,000 salary. He replied: "We want the money back and we've asked for it back, and we're waiting to hear back."

Davie said that victims' families are the "primary concern" and said that young people who raised concerns over Edwards were "taken seriously" at the time allegations were made.

He said: "We're just shocked and there's a lot of upset because across the BBC. We've got great teams, good people and they feel deeply, deeply let down."

The attorney general has been approached for comment.