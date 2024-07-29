Huw Edwards charged with making indecent images of children

Former BBC newsreader Huw Edwards has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Edwards, 62, was one of the BBC's highest profile presenters before he resigned in April on medical advice.

He had been off air since last summer.

Edwards was the BBC's highest-earning newsreader and had been with the corporation for 40 years at the time he quit.

Police have said his alleged offences took place between December 2020 and April 2022 and relate to images shared in a WhatsApp chat.

He is accused of having six category A images, 12 category B images and 19 category C images on his WhatsApp.

The former newsreader was arrested on 8 November 2023 and charged on Wednesday 26 June.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 31 July.

It comes after Edwards was paid between £475,000 and £479,999 in the 2023-24 financial year, making him the broadcaster's third-highest-paid presenter overall.

