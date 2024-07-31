Huw Edwards could lose Eisteddfod honour

Huw Edwards was inducted during the National Eisteddfod in Tregaron in 2022 [BBC]

Huw Edwards could be expelled from the Gorsedd of the Bards - one of the highest accolades in Welsh public life - when it meets next week.

Once the BBC's most senior news presenter, Edwards pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children on Wednesday.

But Gorsedd recorder Christine James said it "does not have a process or a specific mechanism to expel members," and it will be discussed at the National Eisteddfod in Pontypridd on Tuesday.

It has also been confirmed that Edwards has lost his position as vice-president of the National Churches Trust, and Cardiff University is "reviewing procedures" around his honorary fellowship and honorary professorship.

Every year the Gorsedd inducts new members who have contributed to Welsh life.

This is one of the major events of the National Eisteddfod - the week-long annual Welsh language cultural festival, that includes competitions in music, dance and literature, and attracts around 160,000 visitors every year.

It takes place in a different location in Wales each year.

Edwards was inducted at the Eisteddfod in Tregaron, Ceredigion, in 2022.

He admitted having 41 indecent images of children, which had been sent to him by another man on WhatsApp, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard on Tuesday.

They included seven category A images, the most serious classification - two of which showed a child aged between about seven and nine.

Until last year, Edwards was one of the main presenters on BBC One's News at Ten and often fronted coverage of major national events.

He was arrested last November and charged last month and is due to be sentenced on 16 September.

Fellowship reviewed

Edwards has honorary fellowships at several universities and a college in Wales.

Cardiff University said: "In light of a guilty plea offered today by Huw Edwards, Cardiff University is actively reviewing procedures in relation to the honorary fellowship award and his position as an honorary professor".

The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and Swansea University said they were not able to comment.

Edwards is a former vice president of the church building society, National Churches Trust, and has appeared on Songs Of Praise.

After news of the charges emerged on Monday the trust said: "Huw Edwards is no longer a vice president for the charity".

"We are shocked and saddened by the recent developments."

The Welsh language broadcaster S4C said: "We have not commissioned any content involving Huw Edwards since his departure from the BBC".

If you are affected by any of the issues in this story, the BBC Action Line has information about services that can provide support and advice.