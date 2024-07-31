Huw Edwards pleads guilty to making indecent images

Huw Edwards has pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children.

The former BBC News presenter was arrested last November and charged last month.

He made the pleas at a brief hearing at Westminster magistrates court in London on Wednesday.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2020 and 2022 and relate to images that were shared on a WhatsApp chat, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Mr Edwards was charged with having six category A images, the most serious classification of indecent images, on a phone. He was also accused of having 12 category B pictures and 19 category C photographs.

The Met said the allegations were separate from other claims that were widely reported and investigated last year.

"These allegations did not form part of the matter which was considered by police in July 2023. They were investigated separately as a standalone case," a police spokesperson said.

Mr Edwards left the BBC in April. He was previously the corporation’s most high-profile and best-paid news anchor, one of the main presenters on BBC One's Ten O'Clock News, and was often chosen to front coverage of major national events.