Huw Edwards due in court for sentencing hearing

Huw Edwards pleaded guilty in July to three counts of making indecent images of children [Getty Images]

Disgraced BBC News presenter Huw Edwards is due back in court at a hearing where he could be sentenced for charges involving indecent images of children.

In July, the former newsreader admitted having 41 such images, which were sent to him on WhatsApp - including some showing a victim aged between seven and nine.

He will return to Westminster Magistrates' Court in London at 10:00 BST on Monday.

He could be sentenced at the hearing, or the case could be referred to a higher court.

The possible punishments include up to three years in jail, or he could receive a community order with a condition that he undergoes a sex offender treatment programme.

Edwards fronted BBC News coverage including the 2019 general election results [BBC]

Until last year, Edwards was one of the main presenters on BBC One's News at Ten and often fronted coverage of major national events.

At his last court appearance, he pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children. Under the law, images can mean photos or video clips.

He was found to have seven category A images - the most serious classification, which show serious abuse including penetrative sexual activity.

Most of the category A images were estimated to show children aged between 13 and 15. Two clips showed a child aged about seven to nine.

He also had 12 category B pictures, which involve non-penetrative sexual activity, and 22 photographs in category C, which covers other indecent images. The category B and C pictures showed children aged between 12 to 15.

Police later revealed the man who sent the images to Edwards was a 25-year-old convicted paedophile called Alex Williams.

A court artist sketched Edwards in his appearance in July [Julia Quenzler]

Edwards' barrister Philip Evans KC told the previous hearing that the former broadcaster had not "in the traditional sense of the word created any image of any sort".

He added that Edwards "did not keep any images, did not send any to anyone else and did not and has not sought similar images from anywhere else".

Mr Evans also said the former broadcaster had experienced "both mental and physical" health issues.

The barrister told the court his client "was not just of good character, but of exceptional character".

At that hearing in July, Ian Hope, prosecuting, told the court that a suspended sentence might be considered for Edwards.

Setting out the potential penalties under the law, he said that where there was the prospect of rehabilitation, a community order and sexual offender treatment programme could be considered as alternatives to a jail sentence.

Edwards was the BBC's highest-paid journalist, receiving between £475,000-£479,999 between April 2023 and April 2024.

The BBC has asked him to return the £200,000 he earned between his arrest last November and his resignation this April.

The BBC's director general said last week that "discussions are under way" about the possibility of clawing back the money.

Making indecent images - what does the law say?

"Making" indecent images can have a wide legal definition, and covers more than simply taking or filming the original picture or clip.

The Crown Prosecution Service says it can include:

opening an email attachment containing an image

downloading an image from a website to a screen

storing an image on a computer

accessing a pornographic website in which an image appears in an automatic "pop-up" window

receiving an image via social media, even if unsolicited and even if part of a group

or live-streaming images of children

A court must also decide whether an offence falls into the category of possession, distribution or production.

According to the Sentencing Council, which issues guidelines on sentencing that the courts must follow unless it is in the interests of justice not to do so, creating the original image counts as production - the more serious of the three categories. It adds that "making an image by simple downloading should be treated as possession for the purposes of sentencing".

If you are affected by any of the issues in this story, the BBC Action Line has information about services that can provide support and advice.