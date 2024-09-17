Disgraced BBC presenter Huw Edwards’ sentence cannot be reviewed for leniency despite complaints to the Attorney General.

Edwards, who was the BBC’s highest paid journalist, avoided jail on Monday when he was handed a six-month suspended term after admitting accessing indecent images of children as young as seven.

It is understood that complaints have been made by members of the public and politicians to Attorney General Richard Hermer, urging him to refer the case to the Court of Appeal as being “unduly lenient”.

Under the scheme, appeal court judges can increase the sentence if they rule that it is unduly lenient.

Sentence ‘weak and pathetic’

Richard Tice, Reform’s deputy leader, said: “The Attorney General must take the appropriate legal steps immediately to review this weak pathetic sentence for Huw Edwards which reinforces to millions of Britons that we are subject to two-tier justice.

“There is little more serious than child sex crimes which devastate victims.”

The Attorney General’s office told The Telegraph that Edwards’ case is ineligible under the scheme which is limited to sentences handed down by the Crown Court.

Mr Hermer KC is unable to refer Edwards’ case to the Court of Appeal because Edwards was sentenced in the magistrates’ court.

The disclosure prompted demands on Tuesday for a rethink of the “unduly lenient” scheme to give victims and members of the public a right to challenge “soft” sentences in the magistrates’ court.

Retrial

Mr Tice said: “I believe the Crown Prosecution Service or Attorney General can ask for retrial by Crown Court judge acting as District Judge since it was wrongly allocated to magistrates’ court under section 66 of Courts Act 2003. If not then rules must be changed. Should never have been dealt with at such a low court.”

Dame Vera Baird, the former Labour solicitor general, who was also victims’ commissioner for England and Wales, said: “It seems odd that there is a workable scheme for unduly lenient sentences in the Crown Court which the public can ask the Attorney General to consider.

“Yet, there is nothing that could help a member of the public who was a victim of what could be a very serious assault or sexual abuse or any interested party to make a formal application on a sentence in the magistrates’ court.”

Edwards, who was chosen by the corporation to announce the death of Queen Elizabeth II to the nation, sent £1,500 to Alex Williams, a convicted paedophile, after receiving 41 indecent images of children via WhatsApp.

Westminster magistrates’ court heard how the married father of five told Williams to “go on” when asked whether he wanted “naughty pics and vids” of someone described as “young”.

The court heard that of the 41 indecent images viewed by Edwards, the majority of the children were aged between 13 and 15.

But in one video sent to the BBC presenter, the child being abused was aged between seven and nine years old.

Edwards is pictured in the dock at Westminster magistrates’ court during his sentencing on Monday - Elizabeth Cook/PA

More than 7,000 people caught with images of children being sexually abused avoided going to jail in the past three years, a Telegraph analysis of official data can reveal.

The analysis by The Telegraph found that in the last three years just 19.2 per cent – or 1,746 out of 9,084 – offenders convicted of making, possessing or distributing child sex abuse material were jailed. The remaining four-fifths received either suspended or community sentences.

Law enforcement experts warned that courts were treating child abuse imagery as a “victimless crime” in the wake of Edwards’ sentencing.

Campaigners said it sent the wrong message to offenders that they could avoid prison even if they had committed serious offences.

Rehabilitation orders

According to the National Crime Agency (NCA), offenders have avoided jail even though they have been caught with thousands of images. Others have been given rehabilitation orders and suspended sentences and then reoffended.

Simon Bailey, the former Norfolk chief constable who was national police chief council’s lead for child protection, said: “What has happened is that this is now being treated as a victimless crime. That is so far wide of the mark.

“We have lost sight of what has happened to those children, those babies that have been sexually abused.

He added: “In my opinion, abusers should have to confront their offending. They should have to undertake some form of rehabilitation and that should be part of their sentence.

NCA chiefs have called for tougher sentences, arguing that the balance of 80 per cent avoiding jail and 20 per cent imprisoned is “not quite right”. They argue that jailing them would take them off the streets and stop them from offending.

They are concerned that possession of indecent images of children can lead to more serious abuse.

‘Fuelling demand’

Martin Grace, a child sexual abuse threat lead at the NCA, told The Telegraph: “By accessing this material, offenders are fuelling the demand for it and we know that this behaviour is part of a continuum of offending that can lead to them going on to commit contact abuse.”

The NCA has warned that a decision by Meta, which runs Facebook and Instagram, to introduce end-to-end encryption meant thousands of referrals received from the company about people who may pose a threat to children could be lost.

Mr Grace said: “Online platforms create a permissive environment for offenders to normalise and develop their sexual interest in children, by allowing them to network and share content with ease.”

“The NCA and UK policing work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice and safeguard children from this horrific crime.

“However, it is essential that technology companies also support this fight by identifying and reporting abuse that is taking place on their platforms.”