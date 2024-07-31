Huw Edwards set to appear in court after being charged with making indecent images of children

Former BBC newsreader Huw Edwards is set to appear in court today after being charged with making indecent images of children.

The 62-year-old allegedly committed three offences between December 2020 and April 2022.

He is accused of having had 37 photographs on WhatsApp, including six of the most serious type, between December 2020 and April 2022.

The Metropolitan Police said he was arrested in November last year and charged on 26 June.

Edwards is accused of having six category A images, 12 category B pictures and 19 category C photographs on WhatsApp, according to the charge sheet.

The images are alleged to have been shared via WhatsApp.

If found guilty, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Edwards was one of the BBC's highest-profile and highest-paid presenters before he resigned in April on medical advice after he made the front pages accused of paying a 17-year-old for indecent images.

At the time police found no evidence of criminal behaviour.

Edwards previously fronted the BBC's News At Ten for 20 years and anchored coverage of major national events, including announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II's death and covering her funeral.

He was previously the BBC's highest-paid newsreader, with a pay bracket between £475,000 and £479,999 for the year 2023/24 for 160 presenting days, BBC One news specials, election specials and other TV programming, according to the corporation's latest annual report.

Edwards, who is currently on bail, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later today.