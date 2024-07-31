Huw Edwards appears in court to face child sex photos charges

Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards has appeared in court to face for the first time criminal charges of making indecent images of children.

The newsreader, 62, is accused of having 41 illegal images of a child on a WhatsApp chat between 2020 and 2021.

Edwards, who quit the BBC in April, appeared in the dock at Westminster magistrates court on Wednesday morning for the first hearing of his case.

Edwards, wearing a dark blue suit, pale blue tie, and donning Ray Ban sunglasses, was ushered into the courthouse by a team of eight Metropolitan Police officers.

Press photographers were knocked to the ground in the melee as Edwards arrived, with one camera left smashed on the ground in the chaotic scenes. The former broadcaster made no comment as he was escorted past photographers and protesters brandishing anti-BBC placards.

It was reported on Tuesday that Edwards has split from his TV producer Vicky Flind and is now living away from the family home.

Edwards, who gave his address to the court in Allfarthing Lane in Wandsworth, is charged with making indecent images of children between December 2020 and August 2021.

He was first arrested on November 8, 2023 over images allegedly found on a WhatsApp chat, and was charged on June 26 this year.

The Metropolitan Police, which carried out the investigation, and the Crown Prosecution Service which authorised the charges, made no public announcement of the criminal case being brought against Edwards.

A senior police officer is reported to have phoned BBC managementon Monday to tip them off about the case, as it was about to appear onmagistrates court listings.

Edwards, who appeared at court on bail, resigned from his BBCnewsreader role in April after allegations about his personal life werepublished in The Sun newspaper.

According to the charges, Edwards is accused of having seven images of a child in the most serious category A, as well as 12 in category B and 22 in category C.

Edwards, who was born in Bridgend and brought up in Llangennech, Carmarthenshire, joined the BBC as a trainee in 1984.

In four decades at the corporation, he was among the broadcaster’s most recognisable faces, leading coverage of historic events including the late Queen’s funeral in 2022 and most recently the coronation of the King in May 2023.

He also headlined coverage of other major events on the BBC, including the late Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012 and Platinum Jubilee in2022, the wedding of the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011 and the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018.

Before he stepped down, the father-of-five was the BBC's highest-paid newsreader, with a pay bracket of £475,000 and £479,999 for the year 2023/24, according to the corporation’s annual report.

Edwards is appeared in court in front of Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring.